Versie 15.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In versie 15 zien we onder meer verbeteringen in de geluidskwaliteit, is het eenvoudiger gemaakt om het updatebeleid aan te passen en is ondersteuning voor Windows 10 1909 toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

New features: New feature added: you can now search for messages in chat rooms.

Possibility to set several Conditional Access Servers to provide fallback options.

It is now possible to start apps remotely through the "Apps" tab for connections to Android devices.

For supporters, it's now possible to invite someone to a TeamViewer Pilot session via SMS. Improvements: Re-enabled direct printing in a connection from macOS to Windows 10: If a Windows 10 version higher than 1903 is running and the new printer driver is installed, you can once again directly print on a macOS without using an XPS Viewer via TeamViewer Printing.

The fingerprint of a device is shown in the "About TeamViewer" dialog.

The fingerprint of the partner's device is shown in the "Connection Info" dialog during a session.

Improved screen content protection of remote device with active Black Screen: The device is now automatically locked when Black Screen gets deactivated with Ctrl-Alt-Del Bug fixes: Fixed a bug for Copy & Paste which, in some cases, resulted in an unexpected file ending when copying an image via "Copy image" on the remote side and switching to paste into an application on the local side.

Fixed a bug where the option to connect using prompt for confirmation would not appear.