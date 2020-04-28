Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.17 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Asuswrt-Merlin 384.17 (current models) and 384.13_8 (legacy models) are currently available.

I decided to issue this quick release due to recent security release for OpenSSL, and the fact that I don't expect to be ready for another major release for all models for quite some time. And since I was too lazy to branch out for a minor point release this should normally have been, I simply went ahead and pushed what work had already been done into this major release.

This release primarily focuses on component update (OpenSSL 1.1, OpenVPN, curl, nano and dnsmasq). A pair of minor fixes were also included for the DHCP static lease page, and the firmware header for the RT-AC88U, RT-AC3100 and RT-AC5300 were also modified to work around a version check bug present in newer Asus releases (like the RT-AC88U 384_81790), where it would refuse to apply an Asuswrt-Merlin firmware image claiming it failed validation.

