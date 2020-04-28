Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 384.17

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.17 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Asuswrt-Merlin 384.17 (and 384.13_8) are now available

Asuswrt-Merlin 384.17 (current models) and 384.13_8 (legacy models) are currently available.

I decided to issue this quick release due to recent security release for OpenSSL, and the fact that I don't expect to be ready for another major release for all models for quite some time. And since I was too lazy to branch out for a minor point release this should normally have been, I simply went ahead and pushed what work had already been done into this major release.

This release primarily focuses on component update (OpenSSL 1.1, OpenVPN, curl, nano and dnsmasq). A pair of minor fixes were also included for the DHCP static lease page, and the firmware header for the RT-AC88U, RT-AC3100 and RT-AC5300 were also modified to work around a version check bug present in newer Asus releases (like the RT-AC88U 384_81790), where it would refuse to apply an Asuswrt-Merlin firmware image claiming it failed validation.

Please keep discussions to this specific release. This thread will get locked down after a few weeks once the release-specific feedback will have died down.

Versienummer 384.17
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+11+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1RichyE
28 april 2020 08:11
Net een upgrade gedaan van 384.16 op mijn RT-AC86U zonder problemen.
Zelfs de geinstallleerde scripts doen het nog steeds
Reageer
0MrDayOff
28 april 2020 08:37
Kan iemand mij vertellen of deze firmware voor AiMesh support zorgt voor de RT-AC66U? Of werkt dat dan toch alleen voor de RT-AC66U B1 en hoger?
Reageer
0RichyE
@MrDayOff28 april 2020 08:44
AiMesh support is pas bij de latere versie van Merlin erbij gekomen.
Dit is pas vanaf firmware 384.13 en deze is er niet voor de RT-AC66U
Reageer
0MrDayOff
@RichyE28 april 2020 08:46
Thanks RichyE, ik had nog een kleine hoop voor mijn router |:(

Helaas zou ik die dus ook moeten vervangen als ik AiMesh wil implementeren thuis.
Reageer
0RichyE
@MrDayOff28 april 2020 09:03
Ik heb zelf de RT-AC86U en om Aimesh te krijgen 2 keer de RT-AC68U gekocht via marktplaats.
Deze draait de stock rom en alles loopt dan via de RT-AC86U.
Reageer
0nitroke
28 april 2020 08:47
Hier ook net een upgrade gedaan van mijn RT-AC68U vanaf 384.15 (stond nog eentje achter). Geen problemen te melden voorlopig.
Reageer


