Versie 25.0.8 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien is toegevoegd. Sinds versie 25.0.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

25.0.8 Hotfix Changes Added status icons next to the timers for recording and streaming

Added white icons for dock titles

Added an actual name for files when browsing for LUT files

Fixed media source not closing file when inactive

Fixed certain services not properly updating their server information on Windows

Fixed multiview not rendering correctly on macOS

Fixed a minor memory leak

Removed the requirement for the replay buffer hotkey now that there's a button to record a replay 25.0.7 Hotfix Changes (macOS) Fix an issue with text sources on OSX 10.13

Fix an entitlement issue that was breaking plugins

Fix running OBS on macs with case sensitive file systems 25.0.6 Hotfix Changes (macOS) Prevent closing vst plugin windows from the window UI for now to avoid a crash. You can still close them from the filter properties.

Make syphon plugin use ARC to fix some memory issues we ran into 25.0.5 Hotfix Changes (macOS) NOTE: MacOS 10.12 is no longer supported as of this release, due to the need to upgrade Qt for the latest versions of macOS.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using secure input fields on macOS. Because of a likely bug with macOS Catalina that was causing this crash, if you use secure input while using OBS, external hotkeys will no longer function for the duration of the program, so if you use hotkeys with OBS, we do not recommend using secure input while using OBS. (This is a temporary fix to the crash because the only way to fully work around it is likely rewriting the entire macOS hotkey system to a different hotkey-capturing method)

Fixed an issue where performance would be severely impacted when using Studio Mode on macOS