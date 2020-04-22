Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Vivaldi 3.0

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. Tegelijkertijd met het uitkomen van versie 3.0 wordt ook het bètalabel van de Android-versie gehaald. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Block trackers with a built-in Tracker blocker

Vivaldi does not track its users. And now it will not let others track users either.

Vivaldi’s brand-new Tracker blocker protects users from the ubiquitous web trackers that follow users around the web gathering their personal information.

Partnering with DuckDuckGo, Vivaldi incorporates DuckDuckGo’s Tracker Radar-powered blocklist, meaning creepy third-party trackers are blocked in the background as users browse the web. This will create a more private and fast web experience with no extra effort or sacrifices.

While the trackers that try to surveil our online activity are becoming increasingly sophisticated, DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar uses cutting-edge technology to effectively unmask and block them. We’re delighted to partner with Vivaldi to make this technology available to more users, giving them simple privacy protection.

– Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and Founder, DuckDuckGo

Enable or disable the Tracker blocker with the shield icon to the left of the address field. The icon indicates what level of blocking is active on the current page.

With three blocking levels on offer, users can enable any level for every website, activate or deactivate it for specific websites – either from the shield icon or by heading over to Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad blocking for more granular control.

Furthermore, in the Settings, users can manage sites that they prefer to block/unblock and make exceptions including any addition or change in the blocklists.

Block unwanted ads with a built-in Ad blocker

While blocking trackers provides enough protection, some users prefer to block ads in addition to trackers.

Built into the browser, Vivaldi’s Ad blocker blocks intrusive ads without downloading extensions, bolstering privacy and speed.

However, Vivaldi believes that many users would not wish to prevent the sites they like to visit from generating revenue, and for that reason, the Ad blocker is disabled by default. Vivaldi lets users control the level of privacy protection.

Check the current count of blocked trackers and ads by clicking on the shield icon. Users can make exceptions for sites that they don’t want to be blocked in the Settings.

Navigate quicker

A notable exception from major browsers today, Spatial Navigation radically reduces the number of keys that are needed to be pressed to navigate links on a web page. It is critical for users who do not use a mouse to navigate around a page.

In this version, Spatial Navigation has got a significant boost. With the use of SHIFT and the cursor keys, it is possible to find any link with reduced key presses. This is a lot faster than just tabbing through the links on a page, one by one.

Clock in the Status Bar

Customize the clock button to show an analog clock face, the current date or seconds.

Clicking the clock shows the countdown and alarm functionality. Use countdowns as a reminder to take breaks and the alarm about future events.

It is easy to forget time while browsing on the internet and the new clock can help users remember important events.

Users can save alarm and countdown presets, and set them quickly through the Clock context menu.

Vivaldi comes with a wealth of useful features. Some of the more popular are listed below:

Versienummer 3.0.1874.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 60,30MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-04-2020 • 13:43

22-04-2020 • 13:43

6 Linkedin

Bron: Vivaldi

Reacties (6)

+1Uchy
22 april 2020 15:20
Lijkt me ergens een mooie browser qua aanpasbaarheid, maar ik voel weerzin mee te doen aan het chromium-homogeniseren van renderengines.
Waarom zijn er zo weinig vooruitstrevende browserbouwers die de FF-engine kiezen?
Reageer
+2bfr2k
@Uchy22 april 2020 16:51
Omdat je in Firefox met wat extensies, css in userChrome en een paar andere bestanden vaak zelf hetzelfde kunt bereiken als wat er in forks van Chromium wordt aangepast. Pas met Quantum is er hierin wat beperkingen gekomen, WebExtensions kunnen minder van de browser zelf aanpassen en de UI heeft ook minder opties gekregen en neemt nog steeds verder af. Hier en daar valt het ook via about:config en userChrome te doen, maar echt gebruiksvriendelijk is dat bepaald niet. Daar komt bij dat er soms weer interne dingen veranderen bij updates waardoor je aanpassingen in userChrome niet meer werken.
Een FF fork zal af en toe tot vaak toch net iets achterlopen op de gewone en de ESR versies van FF in beveiligingsupdates, al is het maar een dag. Er zijn wel enkele grote forks, die variëren in hoeveel aanpassingen er zijn. Wat ze allemaal wel gemeen hebben is dat de telemetrie, proprietary delen (zoals Pocket) eruit gehaald zijn en de optie om ongesigneerde extensies te draaien, teruggegeven.
Waterfox is een bekende, maar heeft nu een behoorlijk smetje opgelopen. Ze hebben een versie gebaseerd op de ESR versies van Quantum en een versie gebaseerd op net voor Quantum waardoor oude extensies nog werken en dezelfde mogelijkheden hebben als voorheen. Beide versies zijn aangepast om meer opties te geven die de veiligheid en privacy verbeteren.
Pale Moon heb je als fork van een oudere versie van de engine die ze nu zelf onderhouden, tevens als de XUL interface en laat je alles van versie 3 tot en met Quantum imiteren. Vooral snelheid lijdt er onder dat PM nog single process is. Beveiliging is een punt van discussie, maar zeer regelmatig zijn er updates die mogelijke lekken dichten en de simpelere engine zal ook makkelijker te onderhouden zijn.
GNU IceCat is ook een fork van ESR en heb je voor het absoluut zeker zijn dat je browser opensource is, (standaard) alleen opensource javascript draait en verder nog andere aanpassingen voor meer privacy. Geen Windows en Mac versies maar dat is logisch.
Daarnaast levert menig Linux of BSD distributie een licht aangepaste variant van de gewone of ESR versie van Firefox, waarin ook de telemetrie uitgeschakeld is.
Reageer
+1zordaz
@Uchy22 april 2020 16:40
Dat heb ik me ook regelmatig afgevraagd, ik zou het eerlijk gezegd niet weten. Zelf ben ik fervent gebruiker van meerdere browsers, zeker ook Firefox. Er is verder natuurlijk niets mis mee, maar die paar projecten die zich daarop baseren en wat ontwikkelen doen weinig/niets innovatiefs en zijn meestal kleinschalig.
Reageer
+1Frenziefrenz
22 april 2020 15:03
Spatiale navigatie lijkt inderdaad iets beter te werken. :)
Reageer
+1zordaz
22 april 2020 15:07
Goede zaak dat er nu een ingebouwde tracker- en adblocker is, zeker voor op mobiele apparaten. Ik kan daar nu met gerust hart afscheid nemen van Opera.
Reageer
+1jbijnens
22 april 2020 16:45
Deze versie crasht bij mij de hele tijd voor Google meet. Het geven van toestemming voor de microfoon lijkt nog te gaan, zodra de camera erbij komt, is het crash. Mijn systeem is Linux Mint 18.3
Iemand hier die daar ook problemen mee heeft?
Werkte voorheen perfect.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jbijnens op 22 april 2020 17:55]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

