Versie 3.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. Tegelijkertijd met het uitkomen van versie 3.0 wordt ook het bètalabel van de Android-versie gehaald. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Vivaldi does not track its users. And now it will not let others track users either.

Vivaldi’s brand-new Tracker blocker protects users from the ubiquitous web trackers that follow users around the web gathering their personal information.

Partnering with DuckDuckGo, Vivaldi incorporates DuckDuckGo’s Tracker Radar-powered blocklist, meaning creepy third-party trackers are blocked in the background as users browse the web. This will create a more private and fast web experience with no extra effort or sacrifices.

While the trackers that try to surveil our online activity are becoming increasingly sophisticated, DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar uses cutting-edge technology to effectively unmask and block them. We’re delighted to partner with Vivaldi to make this technology available to more users, giving them simple privacy protection. – Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and Founder, DuckDuckGo

Enable or disable the Tracker blocker with the shield icon to the left of the address field. The icon indicates what level of blocking is active on the current page.

With three blocking levels on offer, users can enable any level for every website, activate or deactivate it for specific websites – either from the shield icon or by heading over to Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad blocking for more granular control.

Furthermore, in the Settings, users can manage sites that they prefer to block/unblock and make exceptions including any addition or change in the blocklists.

While blocking trackers provides enough protection, some users prefer to block ads in addition to trackers.

Built into the browser, Vivaldi’s Ad blocker blocks intrusive ads without downloading extensions, bolstering privacy and speed.

However, Vivaldi believes that many users would not wish to prevent the sites they like to visit from generating revenue, and for that reason, the Ad blocker is disabled by default. Vivaldi lets users control the level of privacy protection.

Check the current count of blocked trackers and ads by clicking on the shield icon. Users can make exceptions for sites that they don’t want to be blocked in the Settings.

A notable exception from major browsers today, Spatial Navigation radically reduces the number of keys that are needed to be pressed to navigate links on a web page. It is critical for users who do not use a mouse to navigate around a page.

In this version, Spatial Navigation has got a significant boost. With the use of SHIFT and the cursor keys, it is possible to find any link with reduced key presses. This is a lot faster than just tabbing through the links on a page, one by one.

Customize the clock button to show an analog clock face, the current date or seconds.

Clicking the clock shows the countdown and alarm functionality. Use countdowns as a reminder to take breaks and the alarm about future events.

It is easy to forget time while browsing on the internet and the new clock can help users remember important events.

Users can save alarm and countdown presets, and set them quickly through the Clock context menu.

Vivaldi comes with a wealth of useful features. Some of the more popular are listed below: