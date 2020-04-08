Apple heeft versie 13.4.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.4.1 moet enkele kleine problemen verhelpen.

iOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone. Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.