Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.23

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix)Versie 2.23 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met dezeopensource applicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam kunnen worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new?
  • Added the option to reduce the frame count to only the selected frames.
  • Also, you can select to adjust the delay when reducing the frame count.
  • Added the option to limit the undo/redo history size.
  • Updated the Japanese and Russian translations.
  • The Options > Storage UI was redesigned.
Bug fixes:
  • Switching back from the snapshot mode from the recorder could cause a small crash.
  • The auto-updater was failing to run when the cache folder was set to a relative path.
  • The tooltips of the buttons of the startup window were incorrect.
  • When trying to undo a 'Reduce Framerate' action that resulted in no frames being deleted, a crash would happen.

ScreenToGif

Versienummer 2.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com
Bestandsgrootte 3,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-04-2020 • 05:55

09-04-2020 • 05:55

0 Linkedin

Bron: ScreenToGif

ScreenToGif

