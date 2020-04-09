Versie 0.108 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.
0.108: Logos, Area Pages, Lovelace Entity Card, Lovelace Map History
Some have noticed and commented on the fact we do a lot more patch releases the past months, which is correct. This is not because everything was shipped in a broken state, but we are trying to ship any bug fix to you as soon as possible! Just so you don’t have to wait 3 weeks for something to get fixed.
So let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Home Assistant Core 0.108!Martin Hjelmare & Ashton Lafferty join Nabu Casa
We want to start by announcing Martin Hjelmare has joined Nabu Casa!
Martin is a core team member for a long time, and initially started out contributing to the project by his work on the MySensors integration back in Home Assistant 0.11 (2016)! Most contributors to Home Assistant, will know Martin for his endless patience on the incredible code reviews he does.
Furthermore, Ashton Lafferty (cogneato) has been working some hours for Nabu Casa, to help out with things like support. Most of you probably know him from that already, as he is very active in helping out on our Discord server.
We are happy to announce that Ashton will now join Nabu Casa full-time as well!Integration logos & icons
We have created a new repository on GitHub containing all the brand icons and logos Home Assistant is able to integrate with. These images are, for example, used in our documentation.
In 0.108, we made a start on using the content from this repository in the Home Assistant frontend. The device information page got a layout update and the integrations page as well.
These pages will now show the icons and logos matching the integration.
Looking for a way to contribute to the Home Assistant project? We still are missing a lot of images; So we are calling out for help!Many integrations now available to set up from the UI
It is absolutely amazing to see all the upgraded integrations this release! Many contributors have gone out and added support to a lot of integrations to allow them to be configured via the Home Assistant frontend.
Not all of them were ready in time for this release; nevertheless, the list is amazing already:
- Freebox, done by @Quentame
- Monoprice, done by @OnFreund
- Roku, done by @ctalkington
- Doorbird, done by @bdraco
- Elk-M1 Control, done by @bdraco
- Logitech Harmony, done by @bdraco
- MyQ, done by @bdraco
- Network UPS Tools (NUT), done by @bdraco
- NuHeat, done by @bdraco
- Rachio, done by @bdraco
Yes, @bdraco has been on fire this release! Amazing job!Lovelace Map history
Maybe not very useful during home quarantine, but a very cool feature for when we are allowed to get out of our homes again. @Hoytron added the ability to show the history of persons or device trackers on the Lovelace map card. You can define how many hours of history you want to show and it will draw lines between all the points in that time frame.New Lovelace card: Entity
@zsarnett added a new Lovelace card, the entity card. This card looks like the sensor card, but allows you to use any entity (not just sensors).Area configuration page
We added an overview page for your areas. On this page you can see all the devices in the area, but also the automations, scenes and scripts that affect that area.Horizontal stack now handles different heights better
When creating a Horizontal stack, the cards in the stack don’t always line up nicely. This has been adjusted. Horizontal stacks now deal better with the difference in heights of the cards on the stack.Other noteworthy changes
New Integrations
- “Alexa, show the front door camera.” 😲
Alexa now has support for Cameras, thanks @ochlocracy!
- Selecting your default Lovelace dashboard has been moved to the user profile page.
- A lot of configuration pages are migrated to data tables, this means you can now search in your automations, scenes, scripts, users and areas.
- Lovelace cards in panel views can now also be edited with the UI editor.
- The graph from the sensor card is now also available as a footer for the entities and entity card.
- The Markdown card has a new
uservariable that can be used to display the currently logged in user.
- With the ZHA Zigbee integration, Zigbee groups now dynamically create entities for lights, switches and fans that are grouped together. This enables near-simultaneous control over a large group of lights allowing them to turn on or off at the exact same time. Thank you @dmulcahey!
- Cameras added using the ONVIF integration now automatically use the still images provided by the camera, instead of Home Assistant generating one. Nice work @roleoroleo!
- WLED got quite a few internal upgrades, has added new Wi-Fi sensors and now has a service to control the effects of your WLED device.
- Docker images for Home Assistant are now using Jemalloc, to reduce memory fragmentation and speed up memory allocation. So, less memory and generally a faster Home Assistant.
New Platforms
- Add Powerwalls integration (@bdraco - #32851) (powerwall docs) (new-integration)
- Add Nexia thermostat support (Trane / American Standard) (@bdraco - #32826) (nexia docs) (new-integration)
- Add pvpc electricity prices integration (@azogue - #32092) (pvpc_hourly_pricing docs) (new-integration)
- Add support for Bosch BMP280 Sensor (@belidzs - #30837) (bmp280 docs) (new-integration)
- Add Nextcloud Integration (@meichthys - #30871) (nextcloud docs) (new-integration)
- Add integration for Schluter (@prairieapps - #31088) (schluter docs) (new-integration)
- Add Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) integration (@ctalkington - #32859) (ipp docs) (new-integration)
- Add support for nexia automations (@bdraco - #33049) (nexia docs) (new-platform)
- Add support for occupancy/vacancy groups in Lutron Caseta component (@swails - #33032) (lutron_caseta docs) (new-platform)
- Fire events for hue remote buttons pressed (@azogue - #33277) (hue docs) (new-platform)
- Add binary sensor for myq gateway connectivity (@bdraco - #33423) (myq docs) (new-platform)