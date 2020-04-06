Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.16 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

The focus of this release was the addition of two new models, the RT-AX58U (and it's RT-AX3000 cousin) and the RT-AX56U.



I am also formally announcing that as of now, the RT-AC87U and RT-AC3200 are on limited support, (which has already been the case for the last two releases, I'm just making it official now). The main reason is these two models are no longer based on the same code as their other recent models, and that older code is no longer compatible with mine, making it impossible for me to compile my latest GPL code for these two models. If eventually Asus decides to bring them back on the same codebase as the other main models, then I will be able to bring them back into full support mode. However if it doesn't happen in the near future, then I will eventually be forced to completely drop these two models. For now I just backported a few fixes to them, see the 384.13_6 changelog for details.



The highlights of this release:

Added support for the RT-AX58U, RT-AX3000 and RT-AX56U.

Merged GPL 384_8253 (for AX models).

Merged 384_7977 binary blobs for the RT-AX88U.

Merged 384_81352 binary blobs for the RT-AC86U.

Updated components: Tor (0.4.2.6), curl (7.68.0), nano (4.8), inadyn (2.6), getdns (1.6.0), stubby (0.3.0), amtm (3.1.6), openssl-1.1 (1.1.1f), dnsmasq (2.81rc4-33-g7558f2b)

The Wireless Log page will now show Guest clients separately from the regular ones.

Added traffic meter to the main status page. To save space, I removed the mostly useless RAM chart (but it will still report usage itself)

Fixed VPN clients being unable to use the router as their DNS server.

Fixed miniupnpd refusing to work if WAN IP was a private IP (was only partly fixed in the past)

And a few other minor fixes to the webui

Please read the changelog for the detailed list of changes.