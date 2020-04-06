Versie 25.0.4 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien is toegevoegd. Sinds versie 25.0.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

25.0.4 Hotfix Changes Added an option to use MixrElixr when using Mixer in the streaming section of settings

Fixed a crash that could occur when using secure input fields on macOS. Because of a likely bug with macOS Catalina that was causing this crash, if you use secure input while using OBS, external hotkeys will no longer function for the duration of the program, so if you use hotkeys with OBS, we do not recommend using secure input while using OBS. (This is a temporary fix to the crash because the only way to fully work around it is likely rewriting the entire OBS macOS hotkey handling to a different hotkey-capturing method)

Fixed a crash on Windows with certain audio devices

Fixed a crash with Decklink output

Fixed a crash with Vulkan game capture hook on Intel GPUs

Fixed scenes not always importing correctly from Streamlabs

Fixed a bug with QuickSync ICQ rate control where it would have a limited bitrate

Fixed NVENC not showing up on Windows 7

Fixed keyboard input on Linux not being fully functional when interacting with browser sources 25.0.3 Hotfix Changes (Linux) Fixed video device source lagging on Linux 25.0.2 Hotfix Changes (Linux) Fixed a crash when changing settings on Linux

Fixed a freeze on Linux