Software-update: OBS Studio 25.0.4

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 25.0.4 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien is toegevoegd. Sinds versie 25.0.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

25.0.4 Hotfix Changes
  • Added an option to use MixrElixr when using Mixer in the streaming section of settings
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when using secure input fields on macOS. Because of a likely bug with macOS Catalina that was causing this crash, if you use secure input while using OBS, external hotkeys will no longer function for the duration of the program, so if you use hotkeys with OBS, we do not recommend using secure input while using OBS. (This is a temporary fix to the crash because the only way to fully work around it is likely rewriting the entire OBS macOS hotkey handling to a different hotkey-capturing method)
  • Fixed a crash on Windows with certain audio devices
  • Fixed a crash with Decklink output
  • Fixed a crash with Vulkan game capture hook on Intel GPUs
  • Fixed scenes not always importing correctly from Streamlabs
  • Fixed a bug with QuickSync ICQ rate control where it would have a limited bitrate
  • Fixed NVENC not showing up on Windows 7
  • Fixed keyboard input on Linux not being fully functional when interacting with browser sources
25.0.3 Hotfix Changes (Linux)
  • Fixed video device source lagging on Linux
25.0.2 Hotfix Changes (Linux)
  • Fixed a crash when changing settings on Linux
  • Fixed a freeze on Linux

Versienummer 25.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://obsproject.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 70,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-04-2020 11:55
1 • submitter: 3raser

06-04-2020 • 11:55

Submitter: 3raser

Bron: OBS Studio

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

0MadButcher
6 april 2020 12:49
Gebruikt net als NVidia's Shadowplay NVENC, toch lijkt Shadowplay beter te draaien (soepeler, minder resource-hungry) door betere driver-intergratie lijkt me.
Shadowplay is ook prettiger en beter te bedienen door z'n OSD.
