Software-update: WinSCP 5.17.3

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.17.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.17.3:
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1f.
  • WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.0.
  • Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.4.
  • Translation updated: French.
  • Importing site-specific key files from FileZilla. 1841
  • Showing session name in Synchronization checklist and Keep remote directory up to date windows, when the operation was executed in a new window/from a command line. 1838
  • Session.ScanFingerprint now works even for Amazon S3 protocol.
  • Bug fix: Failure after resuming system from sleep. 1829
  • Bug fix: Option to disconnect a session was available even while deleting local files, and caused failure when selected while no session was actually opened. 1836
  • Bug fix: Failure when primary SSH channel fails to open. 1837
  • Bug fix: SHA-1 fingerprint of TLS/SSL certificate was incorrectly presented as MD5 by Session.ScanFingerprint.
  • Bug fix: When dragging file via temporary directory it is deleted too early. 1844

Versienummer 5.17.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.16.2.RC-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,63MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-04-2020 • 18:06

01-04-2020 • 18:06

Bron: WinSCP

