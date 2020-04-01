Versie 5.17.3 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.17.3: TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1f.

WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.0.

core upgraded to neon 0.31.0. Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.4.

Translation updated: French.

Importing site-specific key files from FileZilla. 1841

Showing session name in Synchronization checklist and Keep remote directory up to date windows, when the operation was executed in a new window/from a command line. 1838

Session.ScanFingerprint now works even for Amazon S3 protocol.

now works even for Amazon protocol. Bug fix: Failure after resuming system from sleep. 1829

Bug fix: Option to disconnect a session was available even while deleting local files, and caused failure when selected while no session was actually opened. 1836

Bug fix: Failure when primary SSH channel fails to open. 1837

Bug fix: SHA-1 fingerprint of TLS/SSL certificate was incorrectly presented as MD5 by Session.ScanFingerprint .

fingerprint of TLS/SSL certificate was incorrectly presented as by . Bug fix: When dragging file via temporary directory it is deleted too early. 1844