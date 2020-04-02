Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.2.3

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.2.3 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

qBittorrent v4.2.3 release

It contains various fixes from v4.2.2 regarding scaling on HiDPI monitors, some VPN issues and UNC path handling. Torrents with broken UNC paths will be fixed when you run this release.

On Windows, Qt 5.13.2 is used because of a regression regarding VPNs that affects RSS and Search functionality. Due to this, the scaling behavior on HiDPI monitors will be the same as in v4.2.1 too.

ATTENTION WINDOWS USERS: There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.

New features:
  • Add logging for SOCKS5 proxy errors
  • Add UPnP lease duration advanced option
Bugs fixed:
  • Allow to translate error messages
  • Don't round scaling factor
  • Save log file in UTF-8 encoding
  • Avoid log file excessive flushing
  • Fix regression when fastresume contains network path
  • Fix broken UNC paths in fastresumes on Windows
  • Prevent multiple instances for the same app config
  • Fix unexpected torrent resume after app restart with libtorrent 1.1.x
WebUI:
  • Add alt and title tags for WebUI footer
Windows:
  • Installer: Update Finnish translation
  • Installer: Update Japanese translation
  • Installer: Update Turkish translation
  • Installer: Update Russian translation

Versienummer 4.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 24,98MB
Licentietype GPL

02-04-2020 18:40
1

02-04-2020 • 18:40

1

Submitter: dikkemuu

Bron: qBittorrent

0LEX63
2 april 2020 19:00
Hmmmm

Ik heb dit programma geïnstalleerd gehad en een week mee gewerk en het vervolgens weer verwijderd.
Het programma heeft moeite met torrents met weinig seeds.

Ik had downloads die niet liepen met qBittorrent maar wel met Tixati wat ik al jaren gebruik.
Verder mis ik heel veel opties en instellingen en informatie over torrents.

Wat ook opvalt is dat downloads niet goed genoeg in leven worden gehouden.

Kortom qBittorrent nee bedankt.
