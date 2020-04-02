Versie 4.2.3 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

It contains various fixes from v4.2.2 regarding scaling on HiDPI monitors, some VPN issues and UNC path handling. Torrents with broken UNC paths will be fixed when you run this release.

On Windows, Qt 5.13.2 is used because of a regression regarding VPNs that affects RSS and Search functionality. Due to this, the scaling behavior on HiDPI monitors will be the same as in v4.2.1 too.

ATTENTION WINDOWS USERS: There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.

Add logging for SOCKS5 proxy errors

Add UPnP lease duration advanced option

Allow to translate error messages

Don't round scaling factor

Save log file in UTF-8 encoding

Avoid log file excessive flushing

Fix regression when fastresume contains network path

Fix broken UNC paths in fastresumes on Windows

Prevent multiple instances for the same app config

Fix unexpected torrent resume after app restart with libtorrent 1.1.x

Add alt and title tags for WebUI footer