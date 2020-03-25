Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PTGui 11.25

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het stitchen van panoramafoto's op zowel macOS- als Windows-systemen. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan het bovendien via OpenCL de gpu inzetten om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.25 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht en sinds versie 11.21 zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 11.25:
  • Fixed: the 32 bit Windows version crashed at at startup
Changes in version 11.24:
  • Fixed: the floating magnifier in the Control Points window would not be displayed correctly when working with 16 bit tiff images.
Changes in version 11.23:
  • Fixed: the floating magnifier in the Control Points window would not be displayed correctly under certain circumstances.
Changes in version 11.22:
  • Added support for LabPano Pilot One and Insta360 One R.
  • Fixed: when moving the mouse in the Control Points tab, the mouse cursor and magnifier would be lagging behind

Versienummer 11.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-03-2020
submitter: ehtweak

25-03-2020 • 05:21

Submitter: ehtweak

Bron: PTGui

PTGui

geen prijs bekend

Uruk-Hai
25 maart 2020 05:34
Misschien mis ik iets maar tegenwoordig kan toch elke digitale camera en camera app panorama foto's maken? Het enige voordeel dat ik kan bespeuren is dat zo'n panorama stand gewoonlijk in de breedte gaat, terwijl dit programma ook in de hoogte aan elkaar kan plakken. Maar ja, dan krijg je een meer vierkante foto die er daardoor in zijn geheel alsnog "normaal" uit ziet.

Ik ben echt een n00b op het gebied van fotografie, dus ik ben wel benieuwd naar een mooi antwoord op deze vraag.
