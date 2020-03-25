Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het stitchen van panoramafoto's op zowel macOS- als Windows-systemen. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan het bovendien via OpenCL de gpu inzetten om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.25 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht en sinds versie 11.21 zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 11.25: Fixed: the 32 bit Windows version crashed at at startup Changes in version 11.24: Fixed: the floating magnifier in the Control Points window would not be displayed correctly when working with 16 bit tiff images. Changes in version 11.23: Fixed: the floating magnifier in the Control Points window would not be displayed correctly under certain circumstances. Changes in version 11.22: Added support for LabPano Pilot One and Insta360 One R.

Fixed: when moving the mouse in the Control Points tab, the mouse cursor and magnifier would be lagging behind