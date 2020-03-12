Versie 8.8.3 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.8 is de laatste versie waar nog (grote) veranderingen in worden aangebracht. Begin juni zullen zowel versie 9.0 als versie 8.9 uitkomen. Die laatste is een versie waar voor lange termijn ondersteuning zal worden gegeven.

This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8.

If you are upgrading to this release from 8.7.x or earlier, read the Drupal 8.8.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.