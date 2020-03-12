Versie 8.8.3 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.8 is de laatste versie waar nog (grote) veranderingen in worden aangebracht. Begin juni zullen zowel versie 9.0 als versie 8.9 uitkomen. Die laatste is een versie waar voor lange termijn ondersteuning zal worden gegeven.
Release notes
This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8.Important update information
If you are upgrading to this release from 8.7.x or earlier, read the Drupal 8.8.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.
- CKEditor has been updated from 4.13.0 to 4.13.1, which includes numerous bug fixes and improvements.
- To allow modules to be compatible with Drupal 8 and 9 at the same time and to support semantic versioning for contributed projects, the Update Manager module now requests an alternative XML feed from
updates.drupal.org. The path for the new feed ends in
/currentrather than
/8.x. The new feed will include both module releases with version numbers starting with
8.x-(e.g.
8.x-3.1) and all releases that use the new semantic version numbering.
Site owners will not need to make any changes for this change but may notice changes to update pages and contributed project version schemes. For developers, the differences between the new and old XML feeds the differences are detailed in this documentation page.
- Starting with Drupal 8.8.3, the status report will display a message about the security coverage for the current minor version. Drupal 8.8.x will receive security coverage until December 2rd, 2020.