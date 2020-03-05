Er is een tweede update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Security fixes Security Advisory 2020-02-21-1 - ppp buffer overflow vulnerability (CVE-2020-8597)

Other security fixes Bug fixes and improvements Services: fix a libubox regression in 19.07.1 that caused umdns to stop working (FS#2833) Device support Fix ar71xx - ath79 sysupgrade for some devices: fritz300e

Add ar71xx - ath79 migration for wireless configuration of all ar93xx/qca95xx devices

Add support for more devices in ath79: Ubiquiti Nanostation Loco M (XM & XW), Picostation M (XM)

Add support for Luxul ABR-4500 and XBR-4500

Fix CPU performance issues on ipq806x

Re-enable images for D-Link DIR-645

Various fixes and improvements for several devices: TP-Link TL-MR3020 v3, TL-WA801ND v5, TL-WR841N/ND v8, TL-WR842N v2, WDR3600/WDR4300, Mikrotik RB912UAG-5HPnD r2, Netis WF-2881 LuCI web interface uhttpd : improve reliability of HTTPS requests under heavy load (there was a deadlock leading to timeouts). There may remain residual issues.

: improve reliability of requests under heavy load (there was a deadlock leading to timeouts). There may remain residual issues. Fix support for the optional nginx integration

Update translations from weblate Core components Update Linux kernel from 4.14.167 to 4.14.171

Update mac80211 for brcm to latest 5.6 backports Known issues Transition to ath79: several devices that are supported in ar71xx are not yet supported in ath79 : this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to ath79 to make them available in future releases is very welcome.

several devices that are supported in are not yet supported in : this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to to make them available in future releases is very welcome. Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image

images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image Device support: unstable Ethernet link with atheros switch on some ath79 devices (such as TL-WR841N): FS#2216, FS#2730

unstable Ethernet link with atheros switch on some ath79 devices (such as TL-WR841N): FS#2216, FS#2730 LuCI web interface: some optional GUI packages crash with an error about missing “cbi.lua”, install the luci-compat package to fix these