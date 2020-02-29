Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.3.1

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.3.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor versie 2.3.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

New Feature
  • PICARD-1743 - Add script functions $sortmulti and $reversemulti to sort and reverse multi-value variables
  • PICARD-1751 - Provide a %_releasecountries% variable
Improvement
  • PICARD-1746 - Change Generate AcoustID Fingerprints shortcut to Ctrl+Shift+Y / ++Y
  • PICARD-1752 - Use preferred release countries to select a matching release country if there are multiple
  • PICARD-1755 - "Supported Languages" on Microsoft Store shows only English (United States)
  • PICARD-1759 - Make editing tags in top tags list more intuitive
  • PICARD-1771 - Completely ignore release types set to zero in preferred releases
Bug-fix
  • PICARD-1745 - Packaged libdiscid is not compatible with macOS 10.12
  • PICARD-1748 - Many release events can cause the versions context menu to overflow
  • PICARD-1750 - Existing acoustid_fingerprint tags are not considered for AcoustID submission
  • PICARD-1754 - DEL always removes release or file from main window
  • PICARD-1756 - Plugin update fails to compare plugin versions with double digit versions
  • PICARD-1757 - Crash on loading a release if $div(n,0) is used in a script
  • PICARD-1760 - Prevent duplicates in top tags editor
  • PICARD-1762 - Dropping a PDF file on cover art image box doesn't work
  • PICARD-1765 - Adding uppercase tags to preserved tags list is not handled correctly
  • PICARD-1772 - Unexpected results with $num function
  • PICARD-1773 - Untrapped error on $mod with zero input
  • PICARD-1774 - $lenmulti with missing name returns "1"

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MetaBrainz Foundation
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.3.1
Bestandsgrootte 42,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-02-2020 20:013

29-02-2020 • 20:01

3 Linkedin

Bron: MetaBrainz Foundation

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

MusicBrainz Picard

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0BartDG
29 februari 2020 21:18
Ik heb nooit een goed alternatief gevonden voor de Gracenote integratie in Winamp. Dat werkte echt perfect en vond bijna alles. Toen Winamp ermee ophield en de support voor Gracenote wegviel heb ik deze musicbrainz nog wel eens geprobeerd, maar dat werkte toen niet echt goed. Alles werd herkend als een album. Je kon niet een bepaald MP3 er tegenaan gooien en hopen dat ie hem zondermeer herkende, zoals Gracenote dat wel deed. Jammer. Misschien is het ondertussen wel An iets beter?

[Reactie gewijzigd door BartDG op 29 februari 2020 21:34]

Reageer
0RickDB
@BartDG29 februari 2020 21:30
Plex heeft al een tijdje Gracenote integratie maar hun muziek speler opties zijn nogal beperkt, PlexAMP is er maar vrij basic:

https://plexamp.com/

iets andere oplossing dan je gewend bent met Winamp maar wie weet het proberen waard.
Reageer
0BartDG
@RickDB29 februari 2020 21:35
Ga ik zeker eens bekijken! Bedankt voor de tip!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True