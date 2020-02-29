Versie 2.3.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor versie 2.3.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

New Feature PICARD-1743 - Add script functions $sortmulti and $reversemulti to sort and reverse multi-value variables

and to sort and reverse multi-value variables PICARD-1751 - Provide a %_releasecountries% variable Improvement PICARD-1746 - Change Generate AcoustID Fingerprints shortcut to Ctrl + Shift + Y / ⌘ + ⇧ + Y

+ + / + + PICARD-1752 - Use preferred release countries to select a matching release country if there are multiple

PICARD-1755 - "Supported Languages" on Microsoft Store shows only English (United States)

PICARD-1759 - Make editing tags in top tags list more intuitive

PICARD-1771 - Completely ignore release types set to zero in preferred releases Bug-fix PICARD-1745 - Packaged libdiscid is not compatible with macOS 10.12

PICARD-1748 - Many release events can cause the versions context menu to overflow

PICARD-1750 - Existing acoustid_fingerprint tags are not considered for AcoustID submission

PICARD-1754 - DEL always removes release or file from main window

PICARD-1756 - Plugin update fails to compare plugin versions with double digit versions

PICARD-1757 - Crash on loading a release if $div(n,0) is used in a script

is used in a script PICARD-1760 - Prevent duplicates in top tags editor

PICARD-1762 - Dropping a PDF file on cover art image box doesn't work

PICARD-1765 - Adding uppercase tags to preserved tags list is not handled correctly

PICARD-1772 - Unexpected results with $num function

function PICARD-1773 - Untrapped error on $mod with zero input

with zero input PICARD-1774 - $lenmulti with missing name returns "1"