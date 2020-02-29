Versie 2.3.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor versie 2.3.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
New Feature
Improvement
- PICARD-1743 - Add script functions
$sortmultiand
$reversemultito sort and reverse multi-value variables
- PICARD-1751 - Provide a
%_releasecountries%variable
Bug-fix
- PICARD-1746 - Change Generate AcoustID Fingerprints shortcut to
Ctrl+
Shift+
Y/
⌘+
⇧+
Y
- PICARD-1752 - Use preferred release countries to select a matching release country if there are multiple
- PICARD-1755 - "Supported Languages" on Microsoft Store shows only English (United States)
- PICARD-1759 - Make editing tags in top tags list more intuitive
- PICARD-1771 - Completely ignore release types set to zero in preferred releases
- PICARD-1745 - Packaged libdiscid is not compatible with macOS 10.12
- PICARD-1748 - Many release events can cause the versions context menu to overflow
- PICARD-1750 - Existing acoustid_fingerprint tags are not considered for AcoustID submission
- PICARD-1754 - DEL always removes release or file from main window
- PICARD-1756 - Plugin update fails to compare plugin versions with double digit versions
- PICARD-1757 - Crash on loading a release if
$div(n,0)is used in a script
- PICARD-1760 - Prevent duplicates in top tags editor
- PICARD-1762 - Dropping a PDF file on cover art image box doesn't work
- PICARD-1765 - Adding uppercase tags to preserved tags list is not handled correctly
- PICARD-1772 - Unexpected results with
$numfunction
- PICARD-1773 - Untrapped error on
$modwith zero input
- PICARD-1774 -
$lenmultiwith missing name returns "1"