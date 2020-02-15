Versie 10.20 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.18 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.20:
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.19:
- Send email notifications after sync
- Generate log files in HTML format
- Detect sync database consistency errors
- Start log file with preview of first 50 errors/warnings
- Mitigate lock file data corruption
- Print Windows error codes in hexadecimal
- Fixed missing MTP and network links in folder picker (Linux)
- Display versioning and log folder path history
- Display and log all config names for merged configurations
- Run post-sync command synchronously and log exit code
- Fixed crash on Bitvise SFTP servers with zlib delayed compression
- Show actual time out used in failure message
- Show detailed error message when failing to test sound files
- Fixed timeout for long-running FTP uploads by sending keep-alives
- Use Donation Edition on unlimited number of virtual machines
- Ignore accidental clicks in empty space of configuration panel
- Unified rendering of disabled grid layouts
- Count moved file pair as one update in view filter buttons
- Fix command button default sizes (Windows)
- Added %item_name%, %item_name2% context menu macros
- Support deleting references to shared Google Drive files
- Trash Google Drive files only when having single parent
- Fixed high DPI scaling issue on image borders
- Preserve system date format for RTL languages
- Fall back to folder path if resource archives are missing