Versie 10.20 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.18 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.20: Send email notifications after sync

Generate log files in HTML format

Detect sync database consistency errors

Start log file with preview of first 50 errors/warnings

Mitigate lock file data corruption

Print Windows error codes in hexadecimal

Fixed missing MTP and network links in folder picker (Linux)

Display versioning and log folder path history

Display and log all config names for merged configurations

Run post-sync command synchronously and log exit code

Fixed crash on Bitvise SFTP servers with zlib delayed compression

Show actual time out used in failure message

Show detailed error message when failing to test sound files

Fixed timeout for long-running FTP uploads by sending keep-alives

Use Donation Edition on unlimited number of virtual machines

Ignore accidental clicks in empty space of configuration panel Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.19: Unified rendering of disabled grid layouts

Count moved file pair as one update in view filter buttons

Fix command button default sizes (Windows)

Added %item_name%, %item_name2% context menu macros

Support deleting references to shared Google Drive files

Trash Google Drive files only when having single parent

Fixed high DPI scaling issue on image borders

Preserve system date format for RTL languages

Fall back to folder path if resource archives are missing