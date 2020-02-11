MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.4.12, 10.3.22, 10.2.31, 10.1.44 en 5.5.67 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.4.x-tak stamt uit juni 2019, de eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak is van mei 2018, de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017, de eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak is van oktober 2015 en de eerste stable uit de 5.5.x-tak stamt uit april 2012. Alle 10.x uitgaves hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen, terwijl de 5.5.x uitgave acht jaar ondersteuning heeft meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.12 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.



General MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()

MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should

Bug#29630767 - Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)

wolfssl updated to v4.3.0-stable

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.4 for Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Mariabackup MDEV-21255: Deadlock of parallel slave and mariabackup (with failed log copy thread) InnoDB MDEV-20950: Reduce size of record offsets

MDEV-19176: Reduce the memory usage during recovery

MDEV-21429: TRUNCATE and OPTIMIZE are being refused due to "row size too large"

MDEV-21500: Server hang when using simulated AIO

MDEV-21509: Possible hang during purge of history, or rollback

MDEV-21511: Wrong estimate of affected BLOB columns in update

MDEV-21512: InnoDB may hang due to SPATIAL INDEX

MDEV-21513: Avoid some crashes in ALTER TABLE...IMPORT TABLESPACE

MDEV-18865: Assertion `t->first->versioned_by_id()' failed in innodb_prepare_commit_versioned

MDEV-21260: InnoDB does not report error when trying open volumes on UNC paths on Windows Aria MDEV-14183: aria_pack segfaults in compress_maria_file Optimizer MDEV-21318: Wrong results with window functions and implicit grouping

MDEV-16579: Wrong result of query using DISTINCT COUNT(*) OVER (*)

MDEV-21383: Possible range plan is not used under certain conditions Replication MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command

MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol

MDEV-20821: parallel slave server shutdown may hang when slave workers were online Security Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574, CVE-2020-2574



MariaDB 10.3.22 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.



General MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()

MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should

Bug#29630767 - Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.3 for Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Mariabackup MDEV-21255: Deadlock of parallel slave and mariabackup (with failed log copy thread) InnoDB MDEV-20950: Reduce size of record offsets

MDEV-19176: Reduce the memory usage during recovery

MDEV-21429: TRUNCATE and OPTIMIZE are being refused due to "row size too large"

MDEV-21500: Server hang when using simulated AIO

MDEV-21509: Possible hang during purge of history, or rollback

MDEV-21511: Wrong estimate of affected BLOB columns in update

MDEV-21512: InnoDB may hang due to SPATIAL INDEX

MDEV-21513: Avoid some crashes in ALTER TABLE...IMPORT TABLESPACE

MDEV-18865: Assertion `t->first->versioned_by_id()' failed in innodb_prepare_commit_versioned Aria MDEV-14183: aria_pack segfaults in compress_maria_file Optimizer MDEV-21318: Wrong results with window functions and implicit grouping

MDEV-16579: Wrong result of query using DISTINCT COUNT(*) OVER (*)

MDEV-21383: Possible range plan is not used under certain conditions Replication MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command

MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol Security Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574



MariaDB 10.2.31 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7.



General MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()

MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should

Bug#29630767 - Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth) Mariabackup MDEV-21255: Deadlock of parallel slave and mariabackup (with failed log copy thread) InnoDB MDEV-20950: Reduce size of record offsets

MDEV-19176: Reduce the memory usage during recovery

MDEV-21429: TRUNCATE and OPTIMIZE are being refused due to "row size too large"

MDEV-21500: Server hang when using simulated AIO

MDEV-21509: Possible hang during purge of history, or rollback

MDEV-21511: Wrong estimate of affected BLOB columns in update

MDEV-21512: InnoDB may hang due to SPATIAL INDEX

MDEV-21513: Avoid some crashes in ALTER TABLE...IMPORT TABLESPACE Aria MDEV-14183: aria_pack segfaults in compress_maria_file Optimizer MDEV-21318: Wrong results with window functions and implicit grouping

MDEV-16579: Wrong result of query using DISTINCT COUNT(*) OVER (*) Replication MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command

MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol Security Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574



MariaDB 10.1.44 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7.



Notable Changes Innodb updated to 5.6.47

XtraDB updated to 5.6.46-86.2

TokuDB updated to 5.6.46-86.2

MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()

MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should

Bug#29630767: Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)

MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command

MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574



MariaDB 5.5.67 Release Notes



In most respects MariaDB will work exactly as MySQL: all commands, interfaces, libraries and APIs that exist in MySQL also exist in MariaDB.



Updates & Bug Fixes MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should

Bug#29630767: Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574