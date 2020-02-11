MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.4.12, 10.3.22, 10.2.31, 10.1.44 en 5.5.67 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.4.x-tak stamt uit juni 2019, de eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak is van mei 2018, de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017, de eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak is van oktober 2015 en de eerste stable uit de 5.5.x-tak stamt uit april 2012. Alle 10.x uitgaves hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen, terwijl de 5.5.x uitgave acht jaar ondersteuning heeft meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:
MariaDB 10.4.12 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.4 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.
General
Mariabackup
- MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()
- MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should
- Bug#29630767 - Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)
- wolfssl updated to v4.3.0-stable
- As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.4 for Ubuntu 19.04 Disco
InnoDB
- MDEV-21255: Deadlock of parallel slave and mariabackup (with failed log copy thread)
Aria
- MDEV-20950: Reduce size of record offsets
- MDEV-19176: Reduce the memory usage during recovery
- MDEV-21429: TRUNCATE and OPTIMIZE are being refused due to "row size too large"
- MDEV-21500: Server hang when using simulated AIO
- MDEV-21509: Possible hang during purge of history, or rollback
- MDEV-21511: Wrong estimate of affected BLOB columns in update
- MDEV-21512: InnoDB may hang due to SPATIAL INDEX
- MDEV-21513: Avoid some crashes in ALTER TABLE...IMPORT TABLESPACE
- MDEV-18865: Assertion `t->first->versioned_by_id()' failed in innodb_prepare_commit_versioned
- MDEV-21260: InnoDB does not report error when trying open volumes on UNC paths on Windows
Optimizer
- MDEV-14183: aria_pack segfaults in compress_maria_file
Replication
- MDEV-21318: Wrong results with window functions and implicit grouping
- MDEV-16579: Wrong result of query using DISTINCT COUNT(*) OVER (*)
- MDEV-21383: Possible range plan is not used under certain conditions
Security
- MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command
- MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol
- MDEV-20821: parallel slave server shutdown may hang when slave workers were online
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574, CVE-2020-2574
MariaDB 10.3.22 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.
General
Mariabackup
- MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()
- MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should
- Bug#29630767 - Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)
- As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.3 for Ubuntu 19.04 Disco
InnoDB
- MDEV-21255: Deadlock of parallel slave and mariabackup (with failed log copy thread)
Aria
- MDEV-20950: Reduce size of record offsets
- MDEV-19176: Reduce the memory usage during recovery
- MDEV-21429: TRUNCATE and OPTIMIZE are being refused due to "row size too large"
- MDEV-21500: Server hang when using simulated AIO
- MDEV-21509: Possible hang during purge of history, or rollback
- MDEV-21511: Wrong estimate of affected BLOB columns in update
- MDEV-21512: InnoDB may hang due to SPATIAL INDEX
- MDEV-21513: Avoid some crashes in ALTER TABLE...IMPORT TABLESPACE
- MDEV-18865: Assertion `t->first->versioned_by_id()' failed in innodb_prepare_commit_versioned
Optimizer
- MDEV-14183: aria_pack segfaults in compress_maria_file
Replication
- MDEV-21318: Wrong results with window functions and implicit grouping
- MDEV-16579: Wrong result of query using DISTINCT COUNT(*) OVER (*)
- MDEV-21383: Possible range plan is not used under certain conditions
Security
- MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command
- MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574
MariaDB 10.2.31 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7.
General
Mariabackup
- MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()
- MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should
- Bug#29630767 - Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)
InnoDB
- MDEV-21255: Deadlock of parallel slave and mariabackup (with failed log copy thread)
Aria
- MDEV-20950: Reduce size of record offsets
- MDEV-19176: Reduce the memory usage during recovery
- MDEV-21429: TRUNCATE and OPTIMIZE are being refused due to "row size too large"
- MDEV-21500: Server hang when using simulated AIO
- MDEV-21509: Possible hang during purge of history, or rollback
- MDEV-21511: Wrong estimate of affected BLOB columns in update
- MDEV-21512: InnoDB may hang due to SPATIAL INDEX
- MDEV-21513: Avoid some crashes in ALTER TABLE...IMPORT TABLESPACE
Optimizer
- MDEV-14183: aria_pack segfaults in compress_maria_file
Replication
- MDEV-21318: Wrong results with window functions and implicit grouping
- MDEV-16579: Wrong result of query using DISTINCT COUNT(*) OVER (*)
Security
- MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command
- MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574
MariaDB 10.1.44 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7.
Notable Changes
- Innodb updated to 5.6.47
- XtraDB updated to 5.6.46-86.2
- TokuDB updated to 5.6.46-86.2
- MDEV-21337: fix aligned_malloc()
- MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should
- Bug#29630767: Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)
- MDEV-18046: Crashes caused by random values to the offset option of SHOW BINLOG EVENT offset command
- MDEV-19376: Semisync Master could crash when it executed RESET MASTER and a replica reconnects using GTID protocol
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574
MariaDB 5.5.67 Release Notes
In most respects MariaDB will work exactly as MySQL: all commands, interfaces, libraries and APIs that exist in MySQL also exist in MariaDB.
Updates & Bug Fixes
- MDEV-21343: Threadpool/Unix- wait_begin() function does not wake/create threa ds, when it should
- Bug#29630767: Use of uninitialized value in libmysql (client.cc function run_plugin_auth)
- Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2020-2574