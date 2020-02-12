Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 73.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 73 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de zestiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 73 is onder meer de optie toegevoegd om een globale inzoomfactor op te geven, zodat dit niet meer voor elke website apart gedaan hoeft te worden. Verder worden afbeeldingen in de hoge contrast-modus niet meer verwijderd, maar in een apart kader geplaatst. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox has offered a page zoom feature for more than a decade that allows users to set the zoom level on a per-site basis. For users who need to zoom most websites, having to adjust zoom for each new site can be an annoyance. To address this, we have implemented a new global default zoom level setting. This option is available in about:preferences under "Language and Appearance" and can be scaled up or down from 100% as needed and sets the default zoom level for all sites. Per-site zoom is still available to make adjustments to individual sites as needed.
  • Many users with low vision rely on Windows' High Contrast Mode to make websites more readable. Traditionally, to increase the readability of text, Firefox has disabled background images when High Contrast Mode is enabled. With today’s release of Firefox 73, we introduce a “readability backplate” solution which places a block of background color between the text and background image. Now, websites in High Contrast Mode are more readable without disabling background images.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • Improved audio quality when playing back audio at a faster or slower speed.
  • Firefox will now only prompt you to save logins if a field in a login form was modified.
Changed
  • WebRender will roll out to laptops with Nvidia graphics cards with drivers newer than 432.00, and screen sizes smaller than 1920x1200.
Developer
  • WAMP-formatted WebSocket messages (JSON, MsgPack and CBOR) are now nicely decoded for inspection in the Network panel.
Web Platform
  • Improved auto-detection of legacy text encodings on old web pages which don’t explicitly declare the text encoding.
Unresolved
  • Users with 0patch security software may encounter crashes at startup after updating to Firefox 73. This will be fixed in a future Firefox release. As a workaround, an exclusion for firefox.exe can be added within the 0patch settings.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 73.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 73.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-02-2020 05:302

12-02-2020 • 05:30

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Mraedis
12 februari 2020 05:34
> To address this, we have implemented a new global default zoom level setting.
Werd eens tijd zeg, dat was nu iets dat ik niet snapte dat er niet standaard in zat. :)
Reageer
+1thunder7
@Mraedis12 februari 2020 06:22
Volgens mij is dat qua effect niet anders dan layout.css.dpi (maar wel gemakkelijker toegankelijk, als ik het zo lees)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True