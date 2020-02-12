Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tails 4.3

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.3 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • We included the trezor package, which provides a command line tool to use a Trezor hardware wallet for cryptocurrencies.
Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 9.0.5.
  • Update Thunderbird to 68.4.1.
  • Update Linux to 5.4.13. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).
  • Update Tor to 0.4.2.6.
  • Update the VirtualBox Guest Additions to 6.1.2.
Fixed problems
  • Fix the progress bar and prevent closing the window while an upgrade is being applied. (#16603)

For more details, read our changelog.

Bart van Klaveren

Tails

Reacties

