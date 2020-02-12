Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4.5:
- Merge Conflict: "Take Source"/"Keep Target" is missing
- Crashes when trying to debug uwp application
- Unable to select target platform azure v12 for database project
- Fixed crashes or errors that can occur when running Visual Studio after an install action that requires a reboot.
- Fixed an issue deploying Xamarin.Android apps. This peviously required a manual uninstall of the app from the device or emulator.
- This change fixes a bug where the compiler may sometimes incorrectly remove an instruction in a C++ coroutine.