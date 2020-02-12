Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4.5: Merge Conflict: "Take Source"/"Keep Target" is missing

Crashes when trying to debug uwp application

Unable to select target platform azure v12 for database project

Fixed crashes or errors that can occur when running Visual Studio after an install action that requires a reboot.

Fixed an issue deploying Xamarin.Android apps. This peviously required a manual uninstall of the app from the device or emulator.

This change fixes a bug where the compiler may sometimes incorrectly remove an instruction in a C++ coroutine.