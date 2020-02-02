Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PeaZip 7.2.0

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.1.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Added Brotli 1.0.7 backend
  • Added Zstd 1.4.4 backend
  • Pea 0.68
Code
  • Various fixes and improvements
File Manager
  • Added "Type here to search in current path" hint to address bar to make this feature more esaily discoverable
  • Added compression method information when browsing archives supported through 7z/p7zip backend
  • Improved file rename
    • Added option to rename only files
    • Improved hints about rename functions in confirmation dialogs
  • Improved management of compressed TAR files
    • Brotli, LPAQ, QUAD/BALZ/BCM, and Zstandard backed now supports previewing compressed TAR files
    • Same formats now supports option to auto open compressed TAR archive (previously applied only to formats supported through 7z/p7zip backend)
    • Same formats now supports smart extraction feature
Extraction and archiving
  • Added read / write / test support for Brotli (.br) and Zstandard (.zst) files
  • Added more dictionary size options for LZMA / LZMA2
  • Added compression preset ("Add" button's dropdown menu) for ZIP, Bzip2 method, fast compression
  • Improved direct extraction from PeaZip's file browser
    • Context menu and Extract dropdown menu now features: extract all here, extract all here smart, extract all here to new folder
    • Reduced duplication of destinations in Extract dropdown menu
    • Extract all to moved to More group in context menu
    • Keyboard shortcuts:
      • extract all here Ctrl+Alt+Shift+E
      • extract all here smart Ctrl+Alt+Shift+S
      • extract all here to new folder Ctrl+Alt+Shift+N
  • Instantaneous compression ratio % is shown while running 7z/p7zip compression tasks

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

Versienummer 7.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PeaZip
Download https://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: PeaZip

Update-historie

Meer historie

