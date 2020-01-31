Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 16 en 17 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Updates for Nextcloud server have been made available. As always, these include stability and security improvements that are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade. If you are waiting for the first minor release for Nextcloud Hub/Nextcloud 18,, stay tuned – we plan to do a mid-cycle update in about 2 weeks.

Running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

Nextcloud 17.0.3 and 16.0.8 have relatively few fixes included, reflecting their state. For 17, we have 18 changes while the oldest stable release got not even a dozen. Note that if you are still on 15, this release is unmaintained and you should upgrade as soon as possible. By now we recommend everyone to run 17 in production as this already has the largest number of users and thus receives the most scrutiny and testing.

You can find the full 17.0.3 and 16.0.8 changelogs on our website..