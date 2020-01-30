Versie 11.3 van FreeNAS is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.2 bevat onder meer een verbeterde replicatie engine die tot wel tien keer beter presteerd, is er een access control list manager waarmee vanuit de interface smb-shares aangemaakt kunnen worden en is er een repository voor community plugins. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de release notes voor deze update zien er als volgt uit:

We are pleased to announce the general availability of FreeNAS 11.3-RELEASE! The 11.3 series represents a year-long development effort and brings with it a wide variety of improvements and fixes.

Please read these Release Notes thoroughly before updating to become familiar with the potential impacts of the many new features brought in by this update. Please report any bugs to https://jira.ixsystems.com/projects/NAS.

To install this release, refer to https://www.freenas.org/download/ for installation instructions and to download the installation file.

FreeNAS 11.3 includes many new features and improvements, with the following highlights: