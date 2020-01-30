Versie 11.3 van FreeNAS is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.
FreeNAS versie 11.2 bevat onder meer een verbeterde replicatie engine die tot wel tien keer beter presteerd, is er een access control list manager waarmee vanuit de interface smb-shares aangemaakt kunnen worden en is er een repository voor community plugins. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de release notes voor deze update zien er als volgt uit:
FreeNAS 11.3-RELEASE
We are pleased to announce the general availability of FreeNAS 11.3-RELEASE! The 11.3 series represents a year-long development effort and brings with it a wide variety of improvements and fixes.
Please read these Release Notes thoroughly before updating to become familiar with the potential impacts of the many new features brought in by this update. Please report any bugs to https://jira.ixsystems.com/projects/NAS.
To install this release, refer to https://www.freenas.org/download/ for installation instructions and to download the installation file.Major New Features and Improvements
FreeNAS 11.3 includes many new features and improvements, with the following highlights:
- Re-implemented Replication Engine, allows up to 10Gb replication speeds (a 10x improvement), resume support on failed transfers, as well as ability to replicate locally.
- ACL Manager – Allows setup and management of SMB ACL’s directly via the FreeNAS web interface.
- SMB Shadow Copies are now enabled by default for new shares – Note: Snapshots will only show up in Windows “Previous Versions Tab” if the snapshot USED size shows changes to the file.
- A repository of Community plugins has been created, users can now create and distribute 3rd party plugins which are not officially iXsystems supported.
- Updated translations for Czech, French, Japanese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese. Additionally, the process to add additional translations has been greatly improved.
- iSCSI Wizard – Streamlines the process of creating new iSCSI targets down to a few clicks.
- Alert System Overhaul – More granular alerts, as well as controls to set alert thresholds.
- Dashboard Updates – The initial dashboard now shows a live view of system status, including network traffic, CPU / memory utilization and more.
- NAT Support for Plugins – Eliminates the need for each plugin to have a dedicated IP address on your network.
- Full featured 2.0 API – Includes both REST and Websocket connections, allowing FreeNAS to be fully scripted and driven via the same API used by the web-interface.
- Large Pool Creation Assistance – When creating ZFS pools with large number of disks, the UI provides an automated way to repeat a VDEV layout across all remaining disks.
- ZFS Performance optimizations across the board for many different workloads.