Firmware-update: Apple iOS 13.3.1

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 13.3.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS, wat voornamelijk meer mogelijkheden biedt om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.3.1 bevat verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:

iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update:
  • Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode
  • Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip
  • Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
  • Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled
  • Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail
  • Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera
  • Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi
  • Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles
  • Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 13.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

29-01-2020 06:01
Bron: Apple

Reacties (12)

+2Jism
29 januari 2020 06:30
De security list is denk ik net ff wat belangrijker om mee te nemen dan de traditionele toevoegingen aan IOS. Ik vindt het erg irritant dat wanneer ik m'n vinger met browsen ook maar iets te lang op een link laat dat ding meteen een nieuw tabje tracht te openen. Soms lees, scroll en doe ik input namelijk met 1 hand op m'n iphone 7 plus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jism op 29 januari 2020 06:30]

Reageer
0VanillaPriest
@Jism29 januari 2020 07:09
Ik heb precies het omgekeerde (ook na deze update), ik moet 3 van de 5 keer twee keer drukken op een link voordat hij deze opent. Kwam bij mij na de vorige update.
Reageer
+1RedGreenBlue
29 januari 2020 06:52
Ook deze update heeft mijn problemen niet opgelost, helaas. Mail werkt niet automatisch bij, audiobestanden die op mijn PC prima werken geraken op mijn iPhone corrupt en bijna om de andere dag heb ik dat het toetsenbord hapert dan wel volledig vastloopt. Ik kan me niet herinneren dat ik dit ooit had bij BlackBerry OS of Android, en zelfs Windows Phone functioneerde beter omdat ik tenminste kon rekenen op Mail en mijn luisterboeken.

Heeft iemand enig idee of de iPhone 11 bij iedereen zo reageert? Of heb ik dan een slecht toestel uit een goede lijn te pakken?
Reageer
0prld
@RedGreenBlue29 januari 2020 07:00
Geen enkel probleem komt mij bekend voor. Alles werkt bij mij naar behoren
Reageer
0ITdAnGeR
@RedGreenBlue29 januari 2020 07:09
Ook deze update heeft mijn problemen niet opgelost, helaas. Mail werkt niet automatisch bij,
Dit heb ik ook al een hele tijd dat dit het niet doet.
Lees ook nergens echt een oplossing. Behalve accounts verwijderen en opnieuw toevoegen... :(
Dat zie ik niet als een oplossing... althans geen nette oplossing :+
Reageer
0SanderL
@ITdAnGeR29 januari 2020 07:13
Hier ook last van en echt al wel een heel tijdje.. Soms krijg ik ook een melding van nieuwe mail en hangt de hele app vervolgens vast.

Ik snap niet waar het mis gegaan is toen ze van versie 12 naar 13 zijn gegaan.
Reageer
0AppleFan2007
@RedGreenBlue29 januari 2020 07:15
Mijn iPhone 11 werkt super. Heb er niets op aan te merken.
Beter zelf, ik heb ik heel iOS 13 nog geen last gehad van bugs.
Reageer
0Splash
29 januari 2020 07:02
Ik heb sinds iOS 13 dat safari na een tijd gebruik alleen nog maar blanco pagina’s laat zien. Zie dat ze dit nog steeds niet gefixt hebben.

Meer mensen hier last van?
Reageer
0mrooie
@Splash29 januari 2020 07:05
Ik heb sinds iOS 13 dat safari na een tijd gebruik alleen nog maar blanco pagina’s laat zien. Zie dat ze dit nog steeds niet gefixt hebben.

Meer mensen hier last van?
Same here komt door Materiaal Blokkeringen in Safari.
Even op aA links in de balk drukken en Schakel materiaal blokkeringen uit.

Eventueel kan je ook op website instellingen drukken en een uitzondering maken voor het hele domein.
Reageer
0roawser
29 januari 2020 07:12
Mijn vreemde iOS probleem is dat het ringer-geluid vanzelf om de haverklap op maximaal gaat. Zelfs als ik de telefoon ge-unlocked heb en niet aanraak, zie je soms dat animatietje. Is sinds 13, en hopelijk opgelost want ik moet altijd vrezen dat mijn telefoon het hele kantoorpand bij elkaar rinkelt als iemand mij belt.
Reageer
0Ruw ER

29 januari 2020 07:13
Wat een fixes weer. Als ik een iphone had gehad was ik op 12 gebleven. Zo traag en laggy als iOS 11 is het niet, maar qua van alles dat niet werkt is het ongeveer even brak krijg ik het idee.

Kijk je kan nu weer heel boos gaan minnen, maar ik lees van iOS13 serieus veel verhalen over wat er allemaal wel niet werkt. Zo ook @RedGreenBlue in deze comments. Ieder OS heeft zo zijn gebruikers die problemen ondervinden, maar dit is al de 11e (!!!!) iOS13 update, en voor zover ik weet is er geen functie toegevoegd, alleen maar problemen opgelost. En nog steeds klagen er legio mensen dat ze problemen ondervinden, en geen stabiel systeem hebben.
Reageer


