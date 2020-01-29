Apple heeft versie 13.3.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS, wat voornamelijk meer mogelijkheden biedt om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.3.1 bevat verder nog de volgende verbeteringen:

iOS 13.3.1 includes bug fixes and improvements. This update: Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.