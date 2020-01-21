Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.1.3937, 15.0.8397, 14.7.13736/224254, 13.2.36217/119191/224569

TeamViewer logo (75 pix)Met TeamViewer kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Afgelopen december heeft men voor de verschillende platformen updates uitgebracht in de smaken Linux 15.1.3937, 15.0.8397, 14.7.224254, 13.2.224569, 12.0.224562, 11.0.224562, 10.0.223993, 9.0.225162, 8.0.227120, macOS 15.1.3937, 15.0.8397, 14.7.13736, 13.2.119191, 12.0.223866, 11.0.224042, 10.0.223995, 9.0.224034, 8.0.226768 en Windows 15.1.3937, 15.0.8397, 14.7.13736, 13.2.36217, 12.0.224043, 11.0.224042, 10.0.223995, 9.0.224135, 8.0.226330. De aankondiging van deze updates ziet er als volgt uit:

New updates for TeamViewer 8 - 14

Hi all,
Today we released updates for TeamViewer versions 8 - 14 with a number of improvements and security enhancements as reflected in the Change Logs. Our subscription users enjoy the most innovative experience with a monthly update cycle and are already benefitting from the improvements as part of the latest TeamViewer version 15 release. We encourage all users to enable the auto-update functionality or to manually update at their earliest convenience to benefit from those improvements and security updates. We also would like to thank our longstanding customers of legacy versions 5 - 7 by moving them to a modern code base including the recent improvements. They will receive a free and automatic upgrade to a newer version over the next weeks and have already been contacted regarding the details. Please don’t hesitate to contact your TeamViewer support team with any arising questions.

Best,
Esther

Update

Following up on the above announcement from December 12th, 2019, we kindly like to remind all customers who are still using TeamViewer 5, 6, or 7 to update to TeamViewer 9 until January 15th, 2020. We provided a free and automatic license upgrade of version 5 - 7 to TeamViewer 9 without any costs, so all our customers will benefit from recent improvements and security updates for free. You can either download and install TeamViewer 9 manually or make a direct update locally or remotely via the TeamViewer software.

Note: Please keep in mind that the versions of TeamViewer 5, 6, and 7 will be disconnected from our servers starting on January 15th, 2020.

In case you cannot make the update before January 15th, 2020 (locally or remotely), you can still download TeamViewer 9 manually after the above date. The download and installation have to be done locally on each affected device. We want to thank you for your cooperation and wishing you all the best with the modern and cloud-based TeamViewer 9.

Best,
Esther
Versienummer 15.1.3937, 15.0.8397, 14.7.137
Releasestatus Final
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

