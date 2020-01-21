De ontwikkelaars achter Git hebben versies 2.25.0 van hun software uitgebracht. Met Git kunnen onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode uitvoeren. Het programma kan worden gezien als een concurrent voor Subversion of Mercurial. Het heeft onder andere complete branching- en merging-functies, en wordt onder de gpl versie 2 uitgegeven. Voor een overzicht van vergelijkingen tussen Git en andere versiebeheersystemen verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Updates since v2.24



UI, Workflows & Features A tutorial on object enumeration has been added.

The branch description ("git branch --edit-description") has been used to fill the body of the cover letters by the format-patch command; this has been enhanced so that the subject can also be filled.

"git rebase --preserve-merges" has been marked as deprecated; this release stops advertising it in the "git rebase -h" output.

The code to generate multi-pack index learned to show (or not to show) progress indicators.

"git apply --3way" learned to honor merge.conflictStyle configuration variable, like merges would.

The custom format for "git log --format=<format>" learned the l/L placeholder that is similar to e/E that fills in the e-mail address, but only the local part on the left side of '@'.

Documentation pages for "git shortlog" now list commit limiting options explicitly.

The patterns to detect function boundary for Elixir language has been added.

The completion script (in contrib/) learned that the "--onto" option of "git rebase" can take its argument as the value of the option.

The userdiff machinery has been taught that "async def" is another way to begin a "function" in Python.

"git range-diff" learned to take the "--notes=<ref>" and the "--no-notes" options to control the commit notes included in the log message that gets compared.

"git rev-parse --show-toplevel" run outside of any working tree did not error out, which has been corrected.

A few commands learned to take the pathspec from the standard input or a named file, instead of taking it as the command line arguments, with the "--pathspec-from-file" option.

"git submodule" learned a subcommand "set-url".

"git log" family learned "--pretty=reference" that gives the name of a commit in the format that is often used to refer to it in log messages.

The interaction between "git clone --recurse-submodules" and alternate object store was ill-designed. The documentation and code have been taught to make more clear recommendations when the users see failures.

Management of sparsely checked-out working tree has gained a dedicated "sparse-checkout" command.

Miscellaneous small UX improvements on "git-p4".

"git sparse-checkout list" subcommand learned to give its output in a more concise form when the "cone" mode is in effect. Performance, Internal Implementation, Development Support etc. Debugging support for lazy cloning has been a bit improved.

Move the definition of a set of bitmask constants from 0ctal literal to (1U<<count) notation.

Test updates to prepare for SHA-2 transition continues.

Crufty code and logic accumulated over time around the object parsing and low-level object access used in "git fsck" have been cleaned up.

The implementation of "git log --graph" got refactored and then its output got simplified.

Follow recent push to move API docs from Documentation/ to header files and update config.h

"git bundle" has been taught to use the parse options API. "git bundle verify" learned "--quiet" and "git bundle create" learned options to control the progress output.

Handling of commit objects that use non UTF-8 encoding during "rebase -i" has been improved.

The beginning of rewriting "git add -i" in C.

A label used in the todo list that are generated by "git rebase --rebase-merges" is used as a part of a refname; the logic to come up with the label has been tightened to avoid names that cannot be used as such.

The logic to avoid duplicate label names generated by "git rebase --rebase-merges" forgot that the machinery itself uses "onto" as a label name, which must be avoided by auto-generated labels, which has been corrected.

We have had compatibility fallback macro definitions for "PRIuMAX", "PRIu32", etc. but did not for "PRIdMAX", while the code used the last one apparently without any hiccup reported recently. The fallback macro definitions for these <inttypes.h> macros that must appear in C99 systems have been removed.

Recently we have declared that GIT_TEST_* variables take the usual boolean values (it used to be that some used "non-empty means true" and taking GIT_TEST_VAR=YesPlease as true); make sure we notice and fail when non-bool strings are given to these variables.

Users of oneway_merge() (like "reset --hard") learned to take advantage of fsmonitor to avoid unnecessary lstat(2) calls.

Performance tweak on "git push" into a repository with many refs that point at objects we have never heard of.

PerfTest fix to avoid stale result mixed up with the latest round of test results.

Hide lower-level verify_signed-buffer() API as a pure helper to implement the public check_signature() function, in order to encourage new callers to use the correct and more strict validation.

Unnecessary reading of state variables back from the disk during sequencer operation has been reduced.

The code has been made to avoid gmtime() and localtime() and prefer their reentrant counterparts.

In a repository with many packfiles, the cost of the procedure that avoids registering the same packfile twice was unnecessarily high by using an inefficient search algorithm, which has been corrected.

Redo "git name-rev" to avoid recursive calls.

FreeBSD CI support via Cirrus-CI has been added. Fixes since v2.24 "rebase -i" ceased to run post-commit hook by mistake in an earlier update, which has been corrected.

"git notes copy $original" ought to copy the notes attached to the original object to HEAD, but a mistaken tightening to command line parameter validation made earlier disabled that feature by mistake.

When all files from some subdirectory were renamed to the root directory, the directory rename heuristics would fail to detect that as a rename/merge of the subdirectory to the root directory, which has been corrected.

Code clean-up and a bugfix in the logic used to tell worktree local and repository global refs apart. (merge f45f88b2e4 sg/dir-trie-fixes later to maint).

"git stash save" in a working tree that is sparsely checked out mistakenly removed paths that are outside the area of interest. (merge 4a58c3d7f7 js/update-index-ignore-removal-for-skip-worktree later to maint).

"git rev-parse --git-path HEAD.lock" did not give the right path when run in a secondary worktree. (merge 76a53d640f js/git-path-head-dot-lock-fix later to maint).

"git merge --no-commit" needs "--no-ff" if you do not want to move HEAD, which has been corrected in the manual page for "git bisect". (merge 8dd327b246 ma/bisect-doc-sample-update later to maint).

"git worktree add" internally calls "reset --hard" that should not descend into submodules, even when submodule.recurse configuration is set, but it was affected. This has been corrected. (merge 4782cf2ab6 pb/no-recursive-reset-hard-in-worktree-add later to maint).

Messages from die() etc. can be mixed up from multiple processes without even line buffering on Windows, which has been worked around. (merge 116d1fa6c6 js/vreportf-wo-buffering later to maint).

HTTP transport had possible allocator/deallocator mismatch, which has been corrected.

The watchman integration for fsmonitor was racy, which has been corrected to be more conservative. (merge dd0b61f577 kw/fsmonitor-watchman-fix later to maint).

Fetching from multiple remotes into the same repository in parallel had a bad interaction with the recent change to (optionally) update the commit-graph after a fetch job finishes, as these parallel fetches compete with each other. Which has been corrected.

Recent update to "git stash pop" made the command empty the index when run with the "--quiet" option, which has been corrected.

"git fetch" codepath had a big "do not lazily fetch missing objects when I ask if something exists" switch. This has been corrected by marking the "does this thing exist?" calls with "if not please do not lazily fetch it" flag.

Test update to avoid wasted cycles. (merge e0316695ec sg/skip-skipped-prereq later to maint).

Error handling after "git push" finishes sending the packdata and waits for the response to the remote side has been improved. (merge ad7a403268 jk/send-pack-remote-failure later to maint).

Some codepaths in "gitweb" that forgot to escape URLs generated based on end-user input have been corrected. (merge a376e37b2c jk/gitweb-anti-xss later to maint).

CI jobs for macOS has been made less chatty when updating perforce package used during testing. (merge 0dbc4a0edf jc/azure-ci-osx-fix-fix later to maint).

"git unpack-objects" used to show progress based only on the number of received and unpacked objects, which stalled when it has to handle an unusually large object. It now shows the throughput as well. (merge bae60ba7e9 sg/unpack-progress-throughput later to maint).

The sequencer machinery compared the HEAD and the state it is attempting to commit to decide if the result would be a no-op commit, even when amending a commit, which was incorrect, and has been corrected.

The code to parse GPG output used to assume incorrectly that the finterprint for the primary key would always be present for a valid signature, which has been corrected. (merge 67a6ea6300 hi/gpg-optional-pkfp-fix later to maint).

"git submodule status" and "git submodule status --cached" show different things, but the documentation did not cover them correctly, which has been corrected. (merge 8d483c8408 mg/doc-submodule-status-cached later to maint).

"git reset --patch $object" without any pathspec should allow a tree object to be given, but incorrectly required a committish, which has been corrected.

"git submodule status" that is run from a subdirectory of the superproject did not work well, which has been corrected. (merge 1f3aea22c7 mg/submodule-status-from-a-subdirectory later to maint).

The revision walking machinery uses resources like per-object flag bits that need to be reset before a new iteration of walking begins, but the resources related to topological walk were not cleared correctly, which has been corrected. (merge 0aa0c2b2ec mh/clear-topo-walk-upon-reset later to maint).

TravisCI update. (merge 176441bfb5 sg/osx-force-gcc-9 later to maint).

While running "revert" or "cherry-pick --edit" for multiple commits, a recent regression incorrectly detected "nothing to commit, working tree clean", instead of replaying the commits, which has been corrected. (merge befd4f6a81 sg/assume-no-todo-update-in-cherry-pick later to maint).

Work around a issue where a FD that is left open when spawning a child process and is kept open in the child can interfere with the operation in the parent process on Windows.

One kind of progress messages were always given during commit-graph generation, instead of following the "if it takes more than two seconds, show progress" pattern, which has been corrected.

"git rebase" did not work well when format.useAutoBase configuration variable is set, which has been corrected.

The "diff" machinery learned not to lose added/removed blank lines in the context when --ignore-blank-lines and --function-context are used at the same time. (merge 0bb313a552 rs/xdiff-ignore-ws-w-func-context later to maint).

The test on "fast-import" used to get stuck when "fast-import" died in the middle. (merge 0d9b0d7885 sg/t9300-robustify later to maint).

"git format-patch" can take a set of configured format.notes values to specify which notes refs to use in the log message part of the output. The behaviour of this was not consistent with multiple --notes command line options, which has been corrected. (merge e0f9095aaa dl/format-patch-notes-config-fixup later to maint).

"git p4" used to ignore lfs.storage configuration variable, which has been corrected. (merge ea94b16fb8 rb/p4-lfs later to maint).

Assorted fixes to the directory traversal API. (merge 6836d2fe06 en/fill-directory-fixes later to maint).

Forbid pathnames that the platform's filesystem cannot represent on MinGW. (merge 4dc42c6c18 js/mingw-reserved-filenames later to maint).

"git rebase --signoff" stopped working when the command was written in C, which has been corrected. (merge 4fe7e43c53 en/rebase-signoff-fix later to maint).

An earlier update to Git for Windows declared that a tree object is invalid if it has a path component with backslash in it, which was overly strict, which has been corrected. The only protection the Windows users need is to prevent such path (or any path that their filesystem cannot check out) from entering the index. (merge 224c7d70fa js/mingw-loosen-overstrict-tree-entry-checks later to maint).

The code to write split commit-graph file(s) upon fetching computed bogus value for the parameter used in splitting the resulting files, which has been corrected. (merge 63020f175f ds/commit-graph-set-size-mult later to maint).

Other code cleanup, docfix, build fix, etc.

