Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Drivers worden alleen voor Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Support For
  • Radeon RX 5600 XT
Fixed Issues
  • An intermittent black screen or loss of display may occur when performing parallel actions such as web browsing, gaming or watching video.
  • A limited number of games such as Nioh, Dragon Quest Builders 2, WWE2K20, Dead or Alive 6 and Atelier Ryza may crash or fail to launch.
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is not detected in Radeon Software games manager.
  • Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.
  • Fan Tuning may change back to the default state when switching between available GPUs.
  • Copy text options are not available in the display specs table for Radeon Software.
  • An intermittent black screen or loss of display may occur when the system is left idle at desktop.
  • Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
Known Issues
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 may experience a system hang or black screen at launch, when opening Radeon Overlay while in game, or after performing a task switch while in game.
  • Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips.
  • Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
  • Multiple games may have very dark or very bright graphics in game when HDR is enabled in Windows®.
  • Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
  • The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
  • Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.
  • Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
  • Some Vulkan® gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
  • Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.

Versienummer 20.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-1-3
Bestandsgrootte 483,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (5)

+1tdlaccount
21 januari 2020 20:03
Ik heb met deze driver voorlopig nog geen flikkerende scherm gekregen. Gaat goed. Maar zou langer moeten testen.
0mutley69
21 januari 2020 20:19
Waarom moet zo'n driver ettelijke honderden megabytes groot zijn? Cut the crap en geef ons een driver - ontsla driekwart van de marketeers en geef ons goedkopere GPU's!
+1AnonymousWP
@kuurtjes21 januari 2020 19:40
Zoals?
0kuurtjes
@AnonymousWP21 januari 2020 20:10
Vanalles... Het is driver software. Maar je kan zelfs je Facebook account er aan kopellen?
