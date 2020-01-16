Versie 4.3.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 4.3.0:
- Lexers made available as Lexilla library. TestLexers program with tests for Lexilla and lexers added in lexilla/test.
- SCI_SETILEXER implemented to use lexers from Lexilla or other sources.
- ILexer5 interface defined provisionally to support use of Lexilla. The details of this interface may change before being stabilised in Scintilla 5.0.
- SCI_LOADLEXERLIBRARY implemented on Cocoa.
- Build Scintilla with SCI_EMPTYCATALOGUE to avoid making lexers available.
- Lexer and folder added for Raku language. Feature #1328.
- Don't clear clipboard before copying text with Qt. Bug #2147.
- On Win32, remove support for CF_TEXT clipboard format as Windows will convert to CF_UNICODETEXT.
- Improve IME behaviour on GTK. Set candidate position for windowed IME. Improve location of candidate window. Prevent movement of candidate window while typing. Bug #2135.