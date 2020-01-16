Versie 4.3.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.3.0: Lexers made available as Lexilla library. TestLexers program with tests for Lexilla and lexers added in lexilla/test.

SCI_SETILEXER implemented to use lexers from Lexilla or other sources.

ILexer5 interface defined provisionally to support use of Lexilla. The details of this interface may change before being stabilised in Scintilla 5.0.

SCI_LOADLEXERLIBRARY implemented on Cocoa.

Build Scintilla with SCI_EMPTYCATALOGUE to avoid making lexers available.

Lexer and folder added for Raku language. Feature #1328.

Don't clear clipboard before copying text with Qt. Bug #2147.

On Win32, remove support for CF_TEXT clipboard format as Windows will convert to CF_UNICODETEXT.

Improve IME behaviour on GTK. Set candidate position for windowed IME. Improve location of candidate window. Prevent movement of candidate window while typing. Bug #2135.