Software-update: SciTE 4.3.0

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.3.0:
  • Lexers made available as Lexilla library. TestLexers program with tests for Lexilla and lexers added in lexilla/test.
  • SCI_SETILEXER implemented to use lexers from Lexilla or other sources.
  • ILexer5 interface defined provisionally to support use of Lexilla. The details of this interface may change before being stabilised in Scintilla 5.0.
  • SCI_LOADLEXERLIBRARY implemented on Cocoa.
  • Build Scintilla with SCI_EMPTYCATALOGUE to avoid making lexers available.
  • Lexer and folder added for Raku language. Feature #1328.
  • Don't clear clipboard before copying text with Qt. Bug #2147.
  • On Win32, remove support for CF_TEXT clipboard format as Windows will convert to CF_UNICODETEXT.
  • Improve IME behaviour on GTK. Set candidate position for windowed IME. Improve location of candidate window. Prevent movement of candidate window while typing. Bug #2135.

Versienummer 4.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

