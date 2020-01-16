Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Foxit Reader 9.7.1

Foxit Software logo (45 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 9.7.1 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook online in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. Sinds versie 9.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 9.7.1.29511

Issues Addressed:
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Version 9.7.0.29455

New Features and Enhancements:
  • Allow you to search an embedded index for a single PDF, which makes it much faster to search the document with that index.
  • The Standards panel icon automatically appears on the left side of the navigation pane when you open a PDF that is compliant with a standard, giving you a quick way to view the standards information of the PDF.
  • Allow you to choose files from Dropbox, Box, and DMSforLegal when creating PDFs.
  • Some other user-friendly enhancements.
Issues Addressed:
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Versienummer 9.7.1.29511
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-reader/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Foxit Software

Foxit Reader

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

