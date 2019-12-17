Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 19.12.16 van Shotcut uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New
Fixes
- Added 3 new filters:
- Gradient video filter
- Scan Lines video filter
- Noise Gate audio filter
- Added a new color gradient control to the following filters:
- Audio Light Visualization
- Audio Spectrum Visualization
- Audio Waveform Visualization
- Added View > Scopes > Video Zoom.
- Added Reverse checkbox to the Mask: From File filter.
- Added Remove Finished to the Jobs menu.
- Added Playlist > Update Thumbnails.
- Added Update Thumbnails to the timeline video clip menu.
- Added keyboard shortcut
Shift+
Escapeto give the player focus (take focus away from certain widgets).
- Added a Two Column Scroll template to the Text: HTML filter (convenient for film-style credits).
Changes
- Fixed Scale animation not linear in the Rotate & Scale filter.
- Fixed audio crackles in first couple of seconds of export.
- Fixed
Ctrl+
Aselects all in Playlist as well as Timeline.
- Fixed the size and position of the Text: HTML editor with Settings > External Monitor enabled.
- Fixed drag-n-drop from Playlist to Timeline sometimes reorders the Playlist.
- Fixed Color Grading and Contrast creates a weird color after deleting a keyframe.
- Fixed updating
x265-paramsin Export > Other after making changes in Codec.
- Fixed opening another project in the same session breaks master track filters.
- Fixed saving a preset with a slash in the name.
- Fixed export fails if the system temporary directory is not writable.
- Fixed removing some temporary files on exit.
- Fixed the timeline Ripple All Tracks option was not saved with history (before the current setting used during undo and redo).
- Fixed an image sequence in Export > From > Playlist may show “INVALID” on export.
- Fixed changing Properties (for example, image duration) not updating the Playlist.
- Fixed snapping to horizontal grid lines.
- Fixed Timeline clip context menu > Properties broken in v19.09.
- Fixed bad transitions created by trimming beyond media beginning or end.
- Fixed audio does not follow default device changes on Windows.
- Fixed changing the speed of the clip on the right side of a transition creates INVALID transition.
- Fixed track filters were not restored when undoing a Remove Track.
- Changed the minimum of the Gain/Volume filter to -70 dB.
- Removed Settings > Deinterlacer > YADIF. (This was causing crashes, and this option only affects preview, not export.)
- Changed the Timeline and Keyframes toolbars to respond to View > Small Icons.
- Added a limit to undo History configurable to new configuration key
undoLimitthat defaults to 1000.
- Upgraded Mesa software OpenGL in Windows build to version 19.2.7.
- Upgraded SDL audio output library in Windows build to version 2.0.10.