Versie 4.2.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: Libtorrent 1.2.x series are supported now

Add OpenSSL version to GUI and stackdump

Add zlib version to GUI & stackdump

Use PBKDF2 for the GUI lock. You will need to set your password again.

Rename "#" column to "Tier" in the tracker list

Allow setting larger checking memory usage in GUI

Converted remaining icons to svg

Replace CheckBox with Arrow in the side panel

Log performance alerts from libtorrent

Use native folder icon in content tree

Move copy actions under a submenu

Add "Socket backlog size" option

Add "File pool size" option

Allow styling with QSS stylesheets

Add "Tracker entries" dialog

Add availability column

Use a randomized port number for the first run

Enable Super Seeding mode once ratio/time limit is reached

Improve embedded tracker. Now it conforms to BEPs more closely.

Add option to align file to piece boundary when creating new torrent

Ability to open file or trigger torrect action via keypad Enter

Add "Remove torrent and its files" option to share ratio limiting

Allow to select multiple entries in "banned IP" dialog

Reallow to pause checking torrents

Reallow to force recheck torrents that aren't fully started

Add "Preview file" double-click action Bugs fixed: Avoid performance penalty when logger is full

Remove the max half-open connections option

Center align the section labels in advanced settings

Add documentation links to some advanced settings

Impove DownloadManager code

Limit DownloadHandler max redirection to 20

Log DownloadManager SSL errors

Force recheck multiple torrents one by one

Close context menu when content model is reset

Improve Properties widget

Prevent flickering preview dialog

Rename "Prefer encryption" to "Allow encryption"

Fix search icon placement when using RTL languages

Avoid combo boxes extending to the right in Options dialog

Fix speed limit not applying to IPv6 peers

Log failed file rename errors

Fix wrong "Time Active" value displayed

Rename priority to queue in the context of torrents

Update remaining size of ignored files to 0

Move "Check for program updates" checkbox to the Behavior settings

Improve error messages for URL seed

Rename share ratio limiting options

Fix country name misspelling Performance: Faster/efficient way of handling updates in the Transfer list WebUI: Bump Web API version

Use PBKDF2 for the WebUI password. You will need to set your password again.

Use Javascript strict mode

Remove autocorrect/autocapitalise from filepaths on WebUI

Display warning when Javascript is disabled

Remove mootools lib from login page

Prevent login credential appearing in URL

Load WebUI certificate & key from file path

Add migration code for WebUI https related change

Fix wrong element id being used

Fix direction of Web UI sorted column icon

Match WebUI About page to GUI

Simplify tab logic

Separate URL components before percent-decoding

Capitalize event name

Fix bug where input wouldn't always be focused

Add Web UI support for escape key

Fix broken image link

Include application version in css/js url for cache busting

Update WebUI img to use svg images

Fix speed limit icon too large on WebUI

Fix misaligned icons in STATUS list in GUI

Drop legacy WebAPI support

Allow WebUI Content tab to be sorted

Encode torrent name before passing in URL

Move WebUI Peers code to separate file

Prevent WebUI tables from being highlighted

Allow WebUI Trackers table to be manipulated

Fix only the first newline char is replaced

Fix missing semicolon in WebUI

Add autocomplete attribute to WebUI

Always use index.html as default page

Set title attribute for all WebUI table cells

Align WebUI login button to the right

Use force refresh on WebUI logout

Use a random number for WebUI cache busting

Register protocol handler in WebUI for magnet links

Add WebAPI session timeout settings

Fix encoding of special characters

Avoid word wrap in webui footer

Add advanced options in WebUI

Move WebUI copy actions under a submenu

Add WebUI support for triggering context menus on mobile

Implement tag management for WebUI

Fix WebUI removing parameters from magnet links

Enable by default the search tab

Add context menu to Web UI search table

Display files hierarchically in Web UI content tab

Add ability to add and ban a peer from the Web UI

Increase WebUI window heights

Sort torrent names case-insensitively in webui

Support exclusions in WebUI table filters

Don't save preferences until all options are processed

Disable port selection when "Use different port on each startup" is selected

Remove max character limit of location path rss: Better widget for choosing file path in automated downloader

Allow to cancel/retry the fetching of feeds

Add create subfolder option to RSS auto-download rules

Log "RSS Feed successfully downloaded" event Search: Add default tooltip "Searching..." on tab creation.

Avoid crashes on torrent search

Add right click menu to SearchJobWidget

Rename label in search widget

Add more copy field actions to search widget

Remove buttons from search widget

Update python installer URL Windows: Drop support for < Windows 7

Allow headless builds on Windows

Add option to control qBittorrent process memory priority Linux: Add content_rating, release tags to appdata

Update .appdata descriptions

Use reverse DNS convention for metadata files naming

Adjust open file descriptor limit on startup to max macOS: Drop support for < macOS 10.10

Replace deprecated qt_mac_set_dock_menu()

Add some padding to macOS app icon Other: Raise minimum C++ version to C++14

Raise minimum Qt version to 5.9.0

Drop support of libtorrent < 1.1.10

Drop upgrade code from older saving systems

Update INSTALL dependencies

Optimize PNG images losslessly with zopflipng

Optimize svg files using SVGO

QMake: Compile translations at build time

Drop support for "BC Link" format

Lots of code refactorings, cleanups, improvements and optimizations