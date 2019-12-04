Versie 4.2.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Bugs fixed:
- Libtorrent 1.2.x series are supported now
- Add OpenSSL version to GUI and stackdump
- Add zlib version to GUI & stackdump
- Use PBKDF2 for the GUI lock. You will need to set your password again.
- Rename "#" column to "Tier" in the tracker list
- Allow setting larger checking memory usage in GUI
- Converted remaining icons to svg
- Replace CheckBox with Arrow in the side panel
- Log performance alerts from libtorrent
- Use native folder icon in content tree
- Move copy actions under a submenu
- Add "Socket backlog size" option
- Add "File pool size" option
- Allow styling with QSS stylesheets
- Add "Tracker entries" dialog
- Add availability column
- Use a randomized port number for the first run
- Enable Super Seeding mode once ratio/time limit is reached
- Improve embedded tracker. Now it conforms to BEPs more closely.
- Add option to align file to piece boundary when creating new torrent
- Ability to open file or trigger torrect action via keypad Enter
- Add "Remove torrent and its files" option to share ratio limiting
- Allow to select multiple entries in "banned IP" dialog
- Reallow to pause checking torrents
- Reallow to force recheck torrents that aren't fully started
- Add "Preview file" double-click action
Performance:
- Avoid performance penalty when logger is full
- Remove the max half-open connections option
- Center align the section labels in advanced settings
- Add documentation links to some advanced settings
- Impove DownloadManager code
- Limit DownloadHandler max redirection to 20
- Log DownloadManager SSL errors
- Force recheck multiple torrents one by one
- Close context menu when content model is reset
- Improve Properties widget
- Prevent flickering preview dialog
- Rename "Prefer encryption" to "Allow encryption"
- Fix search icon placement when using RTL languages
- Avoid combo boxes extending to the right in Options dialog
- Fix speed limit not applying to IPv6 peers
- Log failed file rename errors
- Fix wrong "Time Active" value displayed
- Rename priority to queue in the context of torrents
- Update remaining size of ignored files to 0
- Move "Check for program updates" checkbox to the Behavior settings
- Improve error messages for URL seed
- Rename share ratio limiting options
- Fix country name misspelling
WebUI:
- Faster/efficient way of handling updates in the Transfer list
rss:
- Bump Web API version
- Use PBKDF2 for the WebUI password. You will need to set your password again.
- Use Javascript strict mode
- Remove autocorrect/autocapitalise from filepaths on WebUI
- Display warning when Javascript is disabled
- Remove mootools lib from login page
- Prevent login credential appearing in URL
- Load WebUI certificate & key from file path
- Add migration code for WebUI https related change
- Fix wrong element id being used
- Fix direction of Web UI sorted column icon
- Match WebUI About page to GUI
- Simplify tab logic
- Separate URL components before percent-decoding
- Capitalize event name
- Fix bug where input wouldn't always be focused
- Add Web UI support for escape key
- Fix broken image link
- Include application version in css/js url for cache busting
- Update WebUI img to use svg images
- Fix speed limit icon too large on WebUI
- Fix misaligned icons in STATUS list in GUI
- Drop legacy WebAPI support
- Allow WebUI Content tab to be sorted
- Encode torrent name before passing in URL
- Move WebUI Peers code to separate file
- Prevent WebUI tables from being highlighted
- Allow WebUI Trackers table to be manipulated
- Fix only the first newline char is replaced
- Fix missing semicolon in WebUI
- Add autocomplete attribute to WebUI
- Always use index.html as default page
- Set title attribute for all WebUI table cells
- Align WebUI login button to the right
- Use force refresh on WebUI logout
- Use a random number for WebUI cache busting
- Register protocol handler in WebUI for magnet links
- Add WebAPI session timeout settings
- Fix encoding of special characters
- Avoid word wrap in webui footer
- Add advanced options in WebUI
- Move WebUI copy actions under a submenu
- Add WebUI support for triggering context menus on mobile
- Implement tag management for WebUI
- Fix WebUI removing parameters from magnet links
- Enable by default the search tab
- Add context menu to Web UI search table
- Display files hierarchically in Web UI content tab
- Add ability to add and ban a peer from the Web UI
- Increase WebUI window heights
- Sort torrent names case-insensitively in webui
- Support exclusions in WebUI table filters
- Don't save preferences until all options are processed
- Disable port selection when "Use different port on each startup" is selected
- Remove max character limit of location path
Search:
- Better widget for choosing file path in automated downloader
- Allow to cancel/retry the fetching of feeds
- Add create subfolder option to RSS auto-download rules
- Log "RSS Feed successfully downloaded" event
Windows:
- Add default tooltip "Searching..." on tab creation.
- Avoid crashes on torrent search
- Add right click menu to SearchJobWidget
- Rename label in search widget
- Add more copy field actions to search widget
- Remove buttons from search widget
- Update python installer URL
Linux:
- Drop support for < Windows 7
- Allow headless builds on Windows
- Add option to control qBittorrent process memory priority
macOS:
- Add content_rating, release tags to appdata
- Update .appdata descriptions
- Use reverse DNS convention for metadata files naming
- Adjust open file descriptor limit on startup to max
Other:
- Drop support for < macOS 10.10
- Replace deprecated qt_mac_set_dock_menu()
- Add some padding to macOS app icon
- Raise minimum C++ version to C++14
- Raise minimum Qt version to 5.9.0
- Drop support of libtorrent < 1.1.10
- Drop upgrade code from older saving systems
- Update INSTALL dependencies
- Optimize PNG images losslessly with zopflipng
- Optimize svg files using SVGO
- QMake: Compile translations at build time
- Drop support for "BC Link" format
- Lots of code refactorings, cleanups, improvements and optimizations