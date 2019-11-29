Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PHP 7.4.0

PHP logo (60 pix)Versie 7.4.0 van PHP is uitgebracht. PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. De complete lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina in te zien, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

PHP 7.4.0 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.4.0. This release marks the fourth feature update to the PHP 7 series. PHP 7.4.0 comes with numerous improvements and new features such as:

For source downloads of PHP 7.4.0 please visit our downloads page Windows binaries can be found on the PHP for Windows site. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

The migration guide is available in the PHP Manual. Please consult it for the detailed list of new features and backward incompatible changes.

Versienummer 7.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website PHP
Download https://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-11-2019 08:45
4 • submitter: Spider.007

29-11-2019 • 08:45

4 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Spider.007

Bron: PHP

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PHP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+14+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Nickkname
29 november 2019 09:23
Hmmm, Typed Properties. Is PHP niet juist groot geworden als weakly typed programmeertaal? Geen verwijt hoor, maar voor mijn gevoel beginnen programmeertalen steeds meer op elkaar te lijken (qua features).
Reageer
+1MadEgg
@Nickkname29 november 2019 09:25
Weakly typed nog steeds. Het is geen verplichting, het mag. En het is nu eenmaal veel beter onderhoudbaar, dus ik zou het aanraden.
Reageer
+1HolaGanz
29 november 2019 09:49
Hier een goed overzicht van alle wijzigingen met voorbeelden: https://stitcher.io/blog/new-in-php-74
Reageer
+1Robert-Jan
29 november 2019 09:53
Arrow functions, spread operator. Lijkt bijna Javascript...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True