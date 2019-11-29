Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 4.5.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)De vijfde update voor versie 4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe ebook-viewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. Sinds versie 4.3.0 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release: 4.5

New features
  • Driver for the new PocketBook Inkpad X. Closes tickets: 1854335
  • Driver for the new Bookeen Diva HD. Closes tickets: 1854063
  • PDF Output: Add an option to shift text horizontally on odd/even pages. Closes tickets: 1853155
  • Image viewing popup dialog: Add a checkbox to fit image to window. Closes tickets: 1853671
  • Edit book: Create @font-face rules when importing multiple font files into book automatically, similar to how it is done when importing a single font file.
Bug fixes
  • PDF Output: Fix incorrect rendering if the input document has too many anchors. Closes tickets: 1854345
  • Fix a regression that could cause window layout settings to sometimes not be saved during shutdown.
Improved news sources
  • L'express
  • The Toronto Star

Release: 4.4

New features
  • Viewer: Allow customizing what actions appear on the toolbar (Preferences -> Miscellaneous -> Customize toolbar). Closes tickets: 1852017
  • Viewer: The --open-at command line argument now allows matching on ToC rel="external" hrefs as well as titles.
  • Book details window: Show path to book in cover tooltip. Closes tickets: 1853184
  • Book details popup window: Add Open with actions to context menu when right clicking the cover image. Closes tickets: 1852626
  • Edit book: Check book: Mark empty id attributes in the OPF as errors. Closes tickets: 1852318
  • Viewer: Add a shortcut (Ctrl+F11) to toggle the toolbar.
  • Bulk metadata download review dialog: When clicking cancel ask for confirmation if some books have already been reviewed.
Bug fixes
  • PDF Output: Fix an error when using fonts with vertical metrics. Closes tickets: 1852036
  • Viewer: Fix flickering when scrollbar is enabled and the header/footer is too wide for the screen.
  • PDF Output: Improve handling of images that do not fit on a page. Closes tickets: 1852205
  • Viewer: In paged mode break long text without spaces at arbitrary points instead of overflowing to the next page. Closes tickets: 1852192
  • Viewer: Fix hang when using --open-at with single instance viewer and the specified location is already open. Closes tickets: 1656573
  • Viewer: Fix opening .txt files in the standalone viewer leaving behind a temporary index.html file in the directory of the txt file. Closes tickets: 1853232
  • Linux: Make some cache removal code robust against un-decodeable filenames in the cache directories.
  • Viewer: Fix scrolling of panels in preferences causing artifacts. Closes tickets: 1851933
  • Viewer: improve appearance of controls on small screens. Closes tickets: 1851921
  • Move close button in viewer preferences to left to match the rest of the content server UI. Closes tickets: 1851937
  • Viewer: Fix restoring user stylesheet to default not being applied until a viewer restart.
  • Viewer: Do not wait for loading of <link> tags that are not stylesheets. Closes tickets: 1851814
  • Viewer: When using the system color theme only override link colors in the book if the theme is dark. Closes tickets: 1852990
Improved news sources
  • The Atlantic
  • LifeHacker

Versienummer 4.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

