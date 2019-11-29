De vijfde update voor versie 4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe ebook-viewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. Sinds versie 4.3.0 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release: 4.5New features
Bug fixes
- Driver for the new PocketBook Inkpad X. Closes tickets: 1854335
- Driver for the new Bookeen Diva HD. Closes tickets: 1854063
- PDF Output: Add an option to shift text horizontally on odd/even pages. Closes tickets: 1853155
- Image viewing popup dialog: Add a checkbox to fit image to window. Closes tickets: 1853671
- Edit book: Create @font-face rules when importing multiple font files into book automatically, similar to how it is done when importing a single font file.
Improved news sources
- PDF Output: Fix incorrect rendering if the input document has too many anchors. Closes tickets: 1854345
- Fix a regression that could cause window layout settings to sometimes not be saved during shutdown.
- L'express
- The Toronto Star
Release: 4.4New features
Bug fixes
- Viewer: Allow customizing what actions appear on the toolbar (Preferences -> Miscellaneous -> Customize toolbar). Closes tickets: 1852017
- Viewer: The --open-at command line argument now allows matching on ToC rel="external" hrefs as well as titles.
- Book details window: Show path to book in cover tooltip. Closes tickets: 1853184
- Book details popup window: Add Open with actions to context menu when right clicking the cover image. Closes tickets: 1852626
- Edit book: Check book: Mark empty id attributes in the OPF as errors. Closes tickets: 1852318
- Viewer: Add a shortcut (Ctrl+F11) to toggle the toolbar.
- Bulk metadata download review dialog: When clicking cancel ask for confirmation if some books have already been reviewed.
Improved news sources
- PDF Output: Fix an error when using fonts with vertical metrics. Closes tickets: 1852036
- Viewer: Fix flickering when scrollbar is enabled and the header/footer is too wide for the screen.
- PDF Output: Improve handling of images that do not fit on a page. Closes tickets: 1852205
- Viewer: In paged mode break long text without spaces at arbitrary points instead of overflowing to the next page. Closes tickets: 1852192
- Viewer: Fix hang when using --open-at with single instance viewer and the specified location is already open. Closes tickets: 1656573
- Viewer: Fix opening .txt files in the standalone viewer leaving behind a temporary index.html file in the directory of the txt file. Closes tickets: 1853232
- Linux: Make some cache removal code robust against un-decodeable filenames in the cache directories.
- Viewer: Fix scrolling of panels in preferences causing artifacts. Closes tickets: 1851933
- Viewer: improve appearance of controls on small screens. Closes tickets: 1851921
- Move close button in viewer preferences to left to match the rest of the content server UI. Closes tickets: 1851937
- Viewer: Fix restoring user stylesheet to default not being applied until a viewer restart.
- Viewer: Do not wait for loading of <link> tags that are not stylesheets. Closes tickets: 1851814
- Viewer: When using the system color theme only override link colors in the book if the theme is dark. Closes tickets: 1852990
- The Atlantic
- LifeHacker