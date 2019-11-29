De vijfde update voor versie 4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe ebook-viewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. Sinds versie 4.3.0 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release: 4.5 New features Driver for the new PocketBook Inkpad X. Closes tickets: 1854335

Driver for the new Bookeen Diva HD. Closes tickets: 1854063

PDF Output: Add an option to shift text horizontally on odd/even pages. Closes tickets: 1853155

Image viewing popup dialog: Add a checkbox to fit image to window. Closes tickets: 1853671

Edit book: Create @font-face rules when importing multiple font files into book automatically, similar to how it is done when importing a single font file. Bug fixes PDF Output: Fix incorrect rendering if the input document has too many anchors. Closes tickets: 1854345

Fix a regression that could cause window layout settings to sometimes not be saved during shutdown. Improved news sources L'express

The Toronto Star Release: 4.4 New features Viewer: Allow customizing what actions appear on the toolbar (Preferences -> Miscellaneous -> Customize toolbar). Closes tickets: 1852017

Viewer: The --open-at command line argument now allows matching on ToC rel="external" hrefs as well as titles.

Book details window: Show path to book in cover tooltip. Closes tickets: 1853184

Book details popup window: Add Open with actions to context menu when right clicking the cover image. Closes tickets: 1852626

Edit book: Check book: Mark empty id attributes in the OPF as errors. Closes tickets: 1852318

Viewer: Add a shortcut (Ctrl+F11) to toggle the toolbar.

Bulk metadata download review dialog: When clicking cancel ask for confirmation if some books have already been reviewed. Bug fixes PDF Output: Fix an error when using fonts with vertical metrics. Closes tickets: 1852036

Viewer: Fix flickering when scrollbar is enabled and the header/footer is too wide for the screen.

PDF Output: Improve handling of images that do not fit on a page. Closes tickets: 1852205

Viewer: In paged mode break long text without spaces at arbitrary points instead of overflowing to the next page. Closes tickets: 1852192

Viewer: Fix hang when using --open-at with single instance viewer and the specified location is already open. Closes tickets: 1656573

Viewer: Fix opening .txt files in the standalone viewer leaving behind a temporary index.html file in the directory of the txt file. Closes tickets: 1853232

Linux: Make some cache removal code robust against un-decodeable filenames in the cache directories.

Viewer: Fix scrolling of panels in preferences causing artifacts. Closes tickets: 1851933

Viewer: improve appearance of controls on small screens. Closes tickets: 1851921

Move close button in viewer preferences to left to match the rest of the content server UI. Closes tickets: 1851937

Viewer: Fix restoring user stylesheet to default not being applied until a viewer restart.

Viewer: Do not wait for loading of <link> tags that are not stylesheets. Closes tickets: 1851814

Viewer: When using the system color theme only override link colors in the book if the theme is dark. Closes tickets: 1852990 Improved news sources The Atlantic

LifeHacker