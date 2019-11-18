Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Macrium Reflect 7.2.4539

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.

Vanaf versie 7.1 mag de gratis uitvoering nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements:
  • Exchange backups could crash after completion if the log file couldn't be written to. This has been resolved
  • On system startup an incorrect pop-up dialog box could be shown by ReflectUI.exe. This has been resolved
  • Images created by 'foreign' systems (not the same PC) could fail to enable the 'Boot Image' functionality in Reflect. This has been resolved
  • We've improved the security of MIG by enhancing the malicious injection of threads into running processes.
  • Minor performance and stability enhancements.
Rescue Media Builder
  • On some systems with dynamic disks, it was possible for the location of the PE files to be incorrectly set, causing boot menu entries to fail. This has been resolved.
  • On USB-based rescue media, un-checking the "Check for devices missing drivers on boot" checkbox and rebuilding would sometimes not make the rescue media stop prompting for missing drivers. This has been resolved.
  • When building Technicians media, failing to create autorun.inf will no longer cause the rescue media creation to abort.
  • If the Windows ADK version 1607 was installed but a 64-bit PE 10 zip file was used to build rescue media, any subsequent 32-bit PE 10 builds would not prompt for an updated wim but would always use the 1607 wim from the ADK. This has been resolved.
  • RMBuilder could fail to detect a new version of Windows RE after a Windows update. This has been resolved.

Versienummer 7.2.4539
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-11-2019 17:400

18-11-2019 • 17:40

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Macrium Reflect

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True