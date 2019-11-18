Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 mag de gratis uitvoering nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug fixes and Improvements:
Rescue Media Builder
- Exchange backups could crash after completion if the log file couldn't be written to. This has been resolved
- On system startup an incorrect pop-up dialog box could be shown by ReflectUI.exe. This has been resolved
- Images created by 'foreign' systems (not the same PC) could fail to enable the 'Boot Image' functionality in Reflect. This has been resolved
- We've improved the security of MIG by enhancing the malicious injection of threads into running processes.
- Minor performance and stability enhancements.
- On some systems with dynamic disks, it was possible for the location of the PE files to be incorrectly set, causing boot menu entries to fail. This has been resolved.
- On USB-based rescue media, un-checking the "Check for devices missing drivers on boot" checkbox and rebuilding would sometimes not make the rescue media stop prompting for missing drivers. This has been resolved.
- When building Technicians media, failing to create autorun.inf will no longer cause the rescue media creation to abort.
- If the Windows ADK version 1607 was installed but a 64-bit PE 10 zip file was used to build rescue media, any subsequent 32-bit PE 10 builds would not prompt for an updated wim but would always use the 1607 wim from the ADK. This has been resolved.
- RMBuilder could fail to detect a new version of Windows RE after a Windows update. This has been resolved.