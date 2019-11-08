MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. In versie 2.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 gemaakt en kan het programma beter overweg met hoge resoluties. Sinds versie 2.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.3 Bug-fix Picard-1633 - macOS: Automatic locale detection broken

Picard-1634 - macOS: File browser sets wrong horizontal scroll position

Picard-1635 - Terminated randomly when deleting files when saving

Picard-1636 - Default locale detection fails if locale categories have different locales

Picard-1637 - Crash when saving after removing some underlying files

Picard-1640 - Picard with --config-file parameter copies over legacy configuration

Picard-1642 - Picard crashes on launch (AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'setPopupMode')

Picard-1643 - Performer with instruments containing non-ASCII characters are not written to Vorbis and APE tags

Picard-1644 - Crash when initializing translations on Python 3.8

Picard-1647 - macOS: Plugin enable/disable button does not always update the icon

Picard-1648 - Crashes when using search dialogs

Picard-1651 - File and release counts in status bar not updated when files get removed

Picard-1654 - macOS: Logout button / username stays visible after logout

Picard-1655 - macOS: Login dialog can be hidden behind options Improvement Picard-1630 - Ensure FLAC metadata is visible/editable in Windows Explorer

Picard-1632 - Tooltips for genre filter help hide too quickly MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.2 Bug-fix Picard-1606 - Crashes on opening options with broken plugin

Picard-1612 - Trackpad tap is not working properly on macOS

Picard-1614 - macOS: Incorrect 'LSMinimumSystemVersion'

Picard-1618 - macOS and Windows packages built without C astrcmp

Picard-1621 - Lookup CD dropdown does not list additional drives

Picard-1624 - Updating default CD device in options does not change default for keyboard shortcut Improvement Picard-1610 - Make the labels in Options > User Interface > Colours wider

Picard-1619 - Grey out cover art providers list when cover art is disabled MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.1 Bug-fix [Picard-1603] - Translations from Picard/ui/colors.py don’t show up in Picard

[Picard-1604] - Windows install is not using Qt default translations

[Picard-1607] - Upgrading a plugin displays the dialog box multiple times

[Picard-1608] - "[non-album tracks]" can not directly be removed

[Picard-1609] - Picard About shows Qt version PyQt was build against, not actually used Qt Improvement [Picard-1602] - Tests should not be included in the sdist package