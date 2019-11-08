MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.3

MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. In versie 2.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 gemaakt en kan het programma beter overweg met hoge resoluties. Sinds versie 2.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.3Bug-fix
Improvement
- Picard-1633 - macOS: Automatic locale detection broken
- Picard-1634 - macOS: File browser sets wrong horizontal scroll position
- Picard-1635 - Terminated randomly when deleting files when saving
- Picard-1636 - Default locale detection fails if locale categories have different locales
- Picard-1637 - Crash when saving after removing some underlying files
- Picard-1640 - Picard with --config-file parameter copies over legacy configuration
- Picard-1642 - Picard crashes on launch (AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'setPopupMode')
- Picard-1643 - Performer with instruments containing non-ASCII characters are not written to Vorbis and APE tags
- Picard-1644 - Crash when initializing translations on Python 3.8
- Picard-1647 - macOS: Plugin enable/disable button does not always update the icon
- Picard-1648 - Crashes when using search dialogs
- Picard-1651 - File and release counts in status bar not updated when files get removed
- Picard-1654 - macOS: Logout button / username stays visible after logout
- Picard-1655 - macOS: Login dialog can be hidden behind options
- Picard-1630 - Ensure FLAC metadata is visible/editable in Windows Explorer
- Picard-1632 - Tooltips for genre filter help hide too quickly
MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.2Bug-fix
Improvement
- Picard-1606 - Crashes on opening options with broken plugin
- Picard-1612 - Trackpad tap is not working properly on macOS
- Picard-1614 - macOS: Incorrect 'LSMinimumSystemVersion'
- Picard-1618 - macOS and Windows packages built without C astrcmp
- Picard-1621 - Lookup CD dropdown does not list additional drives
- Picard-1624 - Updating default CD device in options does not change default for keyboard shortcut
- Picard-1610 - Make the labels in Options > User Interface > Colours wider
- Picard-1619 - Grey out cover art providers list when cover art is disabled
MusicBrainz Picard 2.2.1Bug-fix
Improvement
- [Picard-1603] - Translations from Picard/ui/colors.py don’t show up in Picard
- [Picard-1604] - Windows install is not using Qt default translations
- [Picard-1607] - Upgrading a plugin displays the dialog box multiple times
- [Picard-1608] - "[non-album tracks]" can not directly be removed
- [Picard-1609] - Picard About shows Qt version PyQt was build against, not actually used Qt
- [Picard-1602] - Tests should not be included in the sdist package