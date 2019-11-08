Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 4.3.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)De derde update voor versie 4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe ebook-viewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In versie 4.3.0 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Viewer: Halve the time taken to prepare large EPUB files for first open.
  • Viewer: Add an optional toolbar with common actions turn it on under Preferences->Miscellaneous.
  • Viewer: Change the default color scheme to "System" which matches the colors used by the rest of calibre/the operating system. Also means the colors change automatically when the system color theme changes.
  • Viewer: Add a keyboard shortcut ; to go to a book location or position.
  • Viewer: Add a control to easily reset the interface to defaults.
  • Viewer: Allow also using --open-at with book positions.
  • Viewer: Add command line option to force reloading of books.
Bug fixes
  • Content server: Fix conversion of comics not working. Closes tickets: 1847017.
  • Book details: Allow right click to copy author links and identifiers.
  • Book details: Fix removal of identifiers via right click not working.
  • Book details: Fix clicking on tags etc not generating exact match searches.
  • Viewer: When resizing and the resizing back to the old size ensure we return to the same page in paged mode. Closes tickets: 1847507.
  • Duplicates dialog: Sort sub-list of matching books already in calibre by author for easier inspection. Closes tickets: 1851386.
  • PDF Output: Fix links that go to destinations in the same file not working. Closes tickets: 1849529.
  • Viewer: Fix changes to keyboard shortcuts not being applied until viewer is restarted. Closes tickets: 1851045.
  • DOCX Input: Fix AlternateContent blocks rendering both choice and fallback sections. Closes tickets: 1847365.
  • macOS: Fix unable to re-arrange entries in the CSV catalog list. Closes tickets: 1850918.
  • Windows: fix UTF-16/truncated output when reporting unhandled exceptions.
  • Viewer: Fix mouse wheel not working when mouse is over page margins. Closes tickets: 1850845.
  • Linux: Install bash completions as individual files for each calibre binary.
  • Content server: Fix download button not working with non-ebook formats. Closes tickets: 1850078.
  • Fix a crash in popup completion lists if the mouse is over the list and list is scrolled with the keyboard.
  • Viewer: Fix rare exception when navigating to a CFI. Closes tickets: 1849775.
  • Viewer: Ignore failures printing console message when the viewer is launched with broken stderr. Closes tickets: 1849612.
  • Amazon metadata: Fix failure to get published date from audible book pages. Closes tickets: 1849400.
  • Viewer: Fix shortcuts preferences not being translated.
  • Tag browser: Fix incorrect text color when using dark theme for hovered item.
  • Fix crash if canceling the icon theme download while covers are downloading.
  • Viewer: Fix non-ASCII content in stylesheets not being interpreted correctly. Closes tickets: 1848858.
  • Viewer/Content server: Fix history for completion popups such as search bars not being stored correctly. Closes tickets: 1847976.
  • PDF Output: When a link with a fragment points to a non-existent anchor link to the top of the file instead of not linking at all.
  • PDF Output: Fix standard svg fullscreen image markup not working.
  • PDF Output: Fix some books with full screen images failing to convert. Closes tickets: 1848701.
Improved news sources
  • Clarin
  • Various Polish news sources

Versienummer 4.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-11-2019 • 09:56

Bron: Calibre

Calibre

