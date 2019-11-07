Microsoft heeft een paar dagen geleden versie 15.9.17 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.17



Security Advisory Notices : NPM Package Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability



Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.16



Issues Fixed in 15.9.16 Assembly does not match code for function

System.InvalidProgramException: Common Language Runtime detected an invalid program. when instrumenting x64 projects

Cross-EH mode inlining of noexcept code produces unexpected behavior

Corrected issue with HTML Help Workshop failing to repair. Security Advisory Notices Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Denial of Service Vulnerability in .NET Core Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.15



Issues Fixed in 15.9.15 Updated signing of VC Redist packages to enable continued deployment on Windows XP. This fix may have an increased chance of requiring a reboot of the machine in order to install an updated VC++ Redistributable package.

Fixed in issue where GoToDefinition does not work for JavaScript in script blocks of cshtml files.

Calling pmr monotonic_buffer_resource release will corrupt memory.

Fix for HRESULT E_FAIL build error in some C++ projects when upgrading to 15.9.13 Security Advisory Notices : Git for Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability



Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.14



Issues Fixed in 15.9.14 Fixed a bug causing Visual Studio 2017 crashes when switching branches.

Fixed a bug causing internal compiler error (fbtctree.cpp', line 5540) during code analysis.

Fixed a performance regression in memcpy/memset for Ryzen processors.

Updated Service Fabric tooling to support the 6.5 Service Fabric release.

Enabled screen reader to announce TeamExplorer's notifications properly on .NET 4.8.

VS2017 15.8 Internal compiler error ('msc1.cpp', line 1518): Conflict between preprocessor and #import.

ICE in PREfast 19.16.27023.1 (15.9 RTW). Security Advisory Notices Visual Studio Extension Auto Update Vulnerability

Visual Studio WorkFlowMarkUpDeserializerRCE Vulernability

ASP.NET Core Spoofing Vulnerability Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.13



Issues Fixed in 15.9.13 Fixed a bug that caused Code Analysis to stop running on some C++ projects.

Fixed a bug in the Schema Compare Tool where adding tables with an empty schema failed but was shown as successful.

Fixed a TypeScript build issue when the selected language version is lower than the latest installed.

Fixed a Database unresolved reference to object error.

Improved performance issues on loading Visual Studio.

Fixed known issue: No snapshot created for C++ native code in Memory Usage tool in the Diagnostic Tools window while debugging..

Fixed known issue: SSDT adds hardcoded mmsdb and/or master.dacpac path

Fixed known issue: SSDT Add reference to System Database: "ArtifactReference" and "HintPath" swapped causing build failure when using MSBuild