Microsoft heeft een paar dagen geleden versie 15.9.17 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.17
Security Advisory Notices : NPM Package Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.16
Issues Fixed in 15.9.16
Security Advisory Notices
- Assembly does not match code for function
- System.InvalidProgramException: Common Language Runtime detected an invalid program. when instrumenting x64 projects
- Cross-EH mode inlining of noexcept code produces unexpected behavior
- Corrected issue with HTML Help Workshop failing to repair.
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.15
- Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- Denial of Service Vulnerability in .NET Core
Issues Fixed in 15.9.15
Security Advisory Notices : Git for Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- Updated signing of VC Redist packages to enable continued deployment on Windows XP. This fix may have an increased chance of requiring a reboot of the machine in order to install an updated VC++ Redistributable package.
- Fixed in issue where GoToDefinition does not work for JavaScript in script blocks of cshtml files.
- Calling pmr monotonic_buffer_resource release will corrupt memory.
- Fix for HRESULT E_FAIL build error in some C++ projects when upgrading to 15.9.13
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.14
Issues Fixed in 15.9.14
Security Advisory Notices
- Fixed a bug causing Visual Studio 2017 crashes when switching branches.
- Fixed a bug causing internal compiler error (fbtctree.cpp', line 5540) during code analysis.
- Fixed a performance regression in memcpy/memset for Ryzen processors.
- Updated Service Fabric tooling to support the 6.5 Service Fabric release.
- Enabled screen reader to announce TeamExplorer's notifications properly on .NET 4.8.
- VS2017 15.8 Internal compiler error ('msc1.cpp', line 1518): Conflict between preprocessor and #import.
- ICE in PREfast 19.16.27023.1 (15.9 RTW).
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.13
- Visual Studio Extension Auto Update Vulnerability
- Visual Studio WorkFlowMarkUpDeserializerRCE Vulernability
- ASP.NET Core Spoofing Vulnerability
Issues Fixed in 15.9.13
- Fixed a bug that caused Code Analysis to stop running on some C++ projects.
- Fixed a bug in the Schema Compare Tool where adding tables with an empty schema failed but was shown as successful.
- Fixed a TypeScript build issue when the selected language version is lower than the latest installed.
- Fixed a Database unresolved reference to object error.
- Improved performance issues on loading Visual Studio.
- Fixed known issue: No snapshot created for C++ native code in Memory Usage tool in the Diagnostic Tools window while debugging..
- Fixed known issue: SSDT adds hardcoded mmsdb and/or master.dacpac path
- Fixed known issue: SSDT Add reference to System Database: "ArtifactReference" and "HintPath" swapped causing build failure when using MSBuild