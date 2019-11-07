Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 15.9.17

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix)Microsoft heeft een paar dagen geleden versie 15.9.17 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.17

Security Advisory Notices : NPM Package Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.16

Issues Fixed in 15.9.16
  • Assembly does not match code for function
  • System.InvalidProgramException: Common Language Runtime detected an invalid program. when instrumenting x64 projects
  • Cross-EH mode inlining of noexcept code produces unexpected behavior
  • Corrected issue with HTML Help Workshop failing to repair.
Security Advisory Notices
  • Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • Denial of Service Vulnerability in .NET Core
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.15

Issues Fixed in 15.9.15
  • Updated signing of VC Redist packages to enable continued deployment on Windows XP. This fix may have an increased chance of requiring a reboot of the machine in order to install an updated VC++ Redistributable package.
  • Fixed in issue where GoToDefinition does not work for JavaScript in script blocks of cshtml files.
  • Calling pmr monotonic_buffer_resource release will corrupt memory.
  • Fix for HRESULT E_FAIL build error in some C++ projects when upgrading to 15.9.13
Security Advisory Notices : Git for Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.14

Issues Fixed in 15.9.14
  • Fixed a bug causing Visual Studio 2017 crashes when switching branches.
  • Fixed a bug causing internal compiler error (fbtctree.cpp', line 5540) during code analysis.
  • Fixed a performance regression in memcpy/memset for Ryzen processors.
  • Updated Service Fabric tooling to support the 6.5 Service Fabric release.
  • Enabled screen reader to announce TeamExplorer's notifications properly on .NET 4.8.
  • VS2017 15.8 Internal compiler error ('msc1.cpp', line 1518): Conflict between preprocessor and #import.
  • ICE in PREfast 19.16.27023.1 (15.9 RTW).
Security Advisory Notices
  • Visual Studio Extension Auto Update Vulnerability
  • Visual Studio WorkFlowMarkUpDeserializerRCE Vulernability
  • ASP.NET Core Spoofing Vulnerability
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.13

Issues Fixed in 15.9.13
  • Fixed a bug that caused Code Analysis to stop running on some C++ projects.
  • Fixed a bug in the Schema Compare Tool where adding tables with an empty schema failed but was shown as successful.
  • Fixed a TypeScript build issue when the selected language version is lower than the latest installed.
  • Fixed a Database unresolved reference to object error.
  • Improved performance issues on loading Visual Studio.
  • Fixed known issue: No snapshot created for C++ native code in Memory Usage tool in the Diagnostic Tools window while debugging..
  • Fixed known issue: SSDT adds hardcoded mmsdb and/or master.dacpac path
  • Fixed known issue: SSDT Add reference to System Database: "ArtifactReference" and "HintPath" swapped causing build failure when using MSBuild
Versienummer 15.9.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/releasenotes/vs2017-relnotes#15.9.17
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-11-2019 16:16
0 • submitter: edeboeck

07-11-2019 • 16:16

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Professional

vanaf € 506,99

Alles over dit product

System en netwerk utilities Development tools Microsoft

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische auto

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True