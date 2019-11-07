Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM -firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 3.4.4.RAT2 en de bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Applicable Models: All. Btrfs and volume snapshots are only supported on: AS31, 32, 40, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70 and Nimbustor. Installation Notes ASUSTOR recommends to back up any important data before updating.

NAS systems running versions earlier than 3.0.2.RA22 will need to update to 3.0.2.RA22 prior to updating to 3.4.4.RAT2.

After upgrading to ADM 3.4.4, it will no longer be possible to revert back to an older version.

After upgrading to ADM 3.4.4, please update all NAS apps and mobile apps to minimize compatibility issues.

After upgrading to ADM 3.4.4, thumbnails will be reproduced for original image files, so CPU usage may increase temporarily. Change log 3.4.4.RAT2 M.2 SSD Caching support added.

Services now determine the amount of login failures for the same IP in the automatic blacklist.

Hard drive information is now correctly displayed when installed in an AS6004U.

Events that remove snapshots are now logged.

Automatic scheduled updates in App Central improved.

Support added for WD Red SA500 SATA SSD.

EZ Sync bug fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Change log 3.4.3.RAE2 New Recycle Bin features: Limits on Recycle Bin size is now adjustable. Recycle Bin now supports automatic deletion of files larger than a specific size. Recycle Bin now supports automatic deletion of files older than specific dates. Deletion times of files are now displayed in Recycle Bin.

Scheduled snapshots no longer lock automatically.

SSD Caching now disables RAID settings.

Improved EZ Sync transfer performance.

ADM now supports IPv6 addresses.

Automatic log off in all locations is now supported when changing password.

ASUSTOR Portal category from App Central removed in models not supporting HDMI.