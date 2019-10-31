Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 mag de gratis uitvoering nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 7.2.4523 Error
XP Boot Menu
- Internet access through a proxy server could cause v7.2.4523 to receive a program error when checking for updates. This has been resolved.
Auto System restore
- Windows XP can now handle boot menu creation when the 'C:' drive has the compressed attribute set.
SQL Continuous backup
- A "Backup is running" message box could be incorrectly shown on Windows Vista when performing an automatic restore. This has been resolved.
Rescue Media Builder
- The Start and End time calculations didn't take into account the local time zone. This has been resolved.
- On multi-boot systems, Windows RE WIM files for a different architecture to the current OS will now be ignored when scanning.
- When building rescue media with a custom wim for a different architecture to the running OS (eg. a 32-bit custom wim on a 64-bit system), RMBuilder will now detect the architecture mismatch and will not try to copy drivers from the host OS.
- On Windows Vista, RMBuilder would sometimes give "WIM file not found" error messages when a valid Wim file was present. This has been resolved.
- Since Windows PE does not support wifi, Windows PE rescue media will no longer give Unsupported Devices messages for wifi devices.
- In certain cases, 64-bit drivers could be automatically copied into the 32-bit drivers folder. This has been resolved.
- USB root hubs will now be shown in the list of devices on RMBuilder's Devices And Drivers options tab.
- If the Windows ADK is installed but a newer version of Windows PE is available from a zip file, RMBuilder will now build rescue media from the zip file wim rather than the ADK wim..
- When performing an automatic restore on a system with multiple network adapters, the rescue media would sometimes not correctly set the network configuration for all adapters. This has been resolved.
- USB Devices in RMBuilder now show the volume label as well as the drive letter.
- The 'Backup Selection' dialog in Reflect and the 'Update Drivers' dialog in RMBuilder have been updated to allow for easier browsing for network folders.