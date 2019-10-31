De Document Foundation heeft de derde update voor versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. Versie 6.3.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 83 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 6.3.3 (rc1):
Bugs fixed in 6.3.3 rc2:
- cid#1448425 resource leak (sc/htmlprovider)
- tdf#76324 CALC becomes very slow with 5000+ comments
- tdf#83618 SIDEBAR: Paragraph dialog and SideBar Paragraph Content Panel -- using different source for their Line spacing values
- tdf#90429 ooo2gd crashes LibreOffice immediately
- tdf#92845 changing value in Tools-Options-LibreOffice Writer-Comparison is not persistent after restart
- tdf#94765 FILEOPEN: SVG: URL fails is the reference is not in the mapper (gradients/patterns) ( see comment 17 )
- tdf#98844 SUM function does not take into account precision as shown for ranges with numbers only (comment #7).
- tdf#99602 FILESAVE: subscript in character style not converted into docx
- tdf#104167 FILEOPEN: DOCX: 3 pages are merged into 1
- tdf#105330 The text cursor will disappear when undoing creating a table in a table (nested)
- tdf#107784 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Citation incorrectly displayed
- tdf#109158 slower loading of a huge AutoCorrect replacement table
- tdf#116234 If you enter email settings during the mailing process, the sending will fail
- tdf#117988 FILEOPEN An empty line is too tall in the attached DOCX
- tdf#120209 crash while changing language of formula to english
- tdf#120945 FIREBIRD: Relationship of tables isn't recognized by formwizard
- tdf#121663 FILEOPEN DOCX Line Numbers and text created with Word have lower distance
- tdf#122011 Support for referring to tables from external files
- tdf#122487 Wrong Naming of Drawing Objects
- tdf#124377 Make better bitmap export quality to PDF for Redaction
- tdf#124391 Doubled global menu in 6.2.2 with GTK VCL
- tdf#124600 FILEOPEN DOCX: Wrong textbox alignment and spacing
- tdf#124601 FILEOPEN DOC: Wrong position of graphics in table
- tdf#125368 Add Karasa Jaga SVG Icons
- tdf#125461 Start Center: Some file previews are black ( ie. xlsx files ) (gen/gtk2)
- tdf#125585 Filesave: OLE objects corruption and missing (per Comment 12) - repair damaged documents with fixed LO per Comment 25
- tdf#126078 global Autotext in German 'mfg' - missing space
- tdf#126184 UI 5.x Curved connectors path messed up when passed to 6.x
- tdf#126321 Writer Tabbed: Blinking Page Size contents
- tdf#126781 size of conditional formatting window prevents text to be changed (right end unreachable)
- tdf#126833 A table row is wrongly formatted when inserting a new row) after a table insert undo/redo
- tdf#126852 MYSQL/MariaDB native connector: Column Type "TEXT" is reported as "VARCHAR"
- tdf#126935 Spell Check Dialog: Area containing context of error no longer accessible to screen readers
- tdf#127030 Classical shapes with text loose their height on roundtrip with pptx
- tdf#127033 Font in Spelling and Grammar Check of Writer
- tdf#127069 File>Save: file group is replaced by owner (chown)
- tdf#127218 Manage Changes Dialog Too Big (Wide), Cannot Be Resized To A Smaller Size
- tdf#127235 Layout loop in a specific document keeps adding pages indefinitely
- tdf#127262 Cell range selection in data validity function doesn't work any more
- tdf#127306 CRASH: Closing LibreOffice after deleting a chart
- tdf#127316 FILESAVE: DOC/X automatic sized subscript exported as huge number
- tdf#127317 Make text of tips of the day selectable
- tdf#127326 UI: First Page icon in Calc's page preview toolbar looks different than last page icon
- tdf#127372 PPTX: Shape's background transparency changes during RT
- tdf#127409 Mail merge prints wrong pages when option to print blank pages is only set in doc
- tdf#127410 Mail merge only correctly uses "Print empty pages" if doc is unmodified
- tdf#127411 Broken mouse status in Impress status bar
- tdf#127415 Icons for new extended track changes command
- tdf#127416 [FORMATTING] Can't use Icon set in Conditional Formatting
- tdf#127422 FILEOPEN DOCX: Text layout goes messy when in a table
- tdf#127446 FILEOPEN DOC: Image ratio changes
- tdf#127448 EDITING Chart axis labels become distorted, first and last tickmarks become too long
- tdf#127450 Impress crashes by changing the symbol of a bulleted list (GTK crash with 3.18, no crash 3.22)
- tdf#127461 data provider crashes LibreOffice when clicking "Apply Changes"
- tdf#127529 Vertical text boxes do not present when playing slide show (gtk3)
- tdf#127546 Calc Crashes if I click in to the Range-select fied of the 'Define Label Range' dialog (gen)
- tdf#127645 LibreOffice Crashes or Freezes, if an Update of an Extension is Available
- tdf#127646 GTK3 crash when create new macro
- tdf#127652 After deleting some text the LibreOffice Writer crash
- tdf#127657 FIREBIRD: Query input parameter throws error when referred field is integer
- tdf#127676 Sidebar Properties deck 'Width' listbox for line or arrow flickers with default GDI rendering
- tdf#127682 New Print dialog: Crash selecting (*) Even/Odd Pages with a 1 page document
- tdf#127695 CRASH: Inserting textbox in a particular document
- tdf#127701 Zoom factor percentage calculating fault
- tdf#127710 PATCH: fix sending documents to Claws Mail
- tdf#127748 crash on modify a frame style, which has previously got writing-mode bt-lr
- tdf#127786 LibreOffice hangs for a few seconds clicking on the title/subtitle textboxes (ca-ES-valencia)
- tdf#127825 DOCX Textboxes incorrectly positioned on page
- tdf#127840 date field changed to +/- 31
- tdf#127862 FILEOPEN: DOC: Background colour lost on import in a writer file
- tdf#127873 Wrong spacing with comma in formulae
- tdf#127882 Libreoffice 6.3.2 crashes on document properties (gtk3 3.18)
- tdf#127887 Cell references off by 256 when importing wk1 Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet
- tdf#127896 "Exchange database" leads to crash (non-gtk3)
- tdf#127913 CRASH: applying popart filter to an image
- tdf#127958 Crash in: mergedlo.dll (adding 2 or more ODT files into Writer master document)
- tdf#128013 Crash when linking an odp file
- tdf#40534 slide tearing or not shown in LARGE screens (high resolution) with hardware acceleration enabled (a buffer issue per comment 58)
- tdf#128076 FILEOPEN DOCX Field name does not appear
- tdf#128138 infinite loop searching for hyphen and hyphenation attribute
- tdf#128140 Formula pick window changing width every time you pick different formula
- tdf#128188 Same numbering the first page when insert section
- tdf#128232 Crash when trying to delete unused User Field