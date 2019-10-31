De Document Foundation heeft de derde update voor versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. Versie 6.3.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 83 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

