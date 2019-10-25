Versie 4.2.1 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 4.2.1 Add SCI_SETTABMINIMUMWIDTH to set the minimum width of tabs. This allows minimaps or overviews to be layed out to match the full size editing view. Bug #2118.

SciTE enables use of SCI_ commands in user.context.menu.

XML folder adds fold.xml.at.tag.open option to fold tags at the start of the tag "<" instead of the end ">". Bug #2128.

Metapost lexer fixes crash with 'interface=none' comment. Bug #2129.

Perl lexer supports indented here-docs. Bug #2121.

Perl folder folds qw arrays. Feature #1306.

TCL folder can turn off whitespace flag by setting fold.compact property to 0. Bug #2131.

Optimize setting up keyword lists in lexers. Feature #1305.

Updated case conversion and character categories to Unicode 12.1. Feature #1315.

On Win32, stop the IME candidate window moving unnecessarily and position it better.

Stop candidate window overlapping composition text and taskbar.

Position candidate window closer to composition text.

Stop candidate window moving while typing.

Align candidate window to target part of composition text.

Stop Google IME on Windows 7 moving while typing.

Bug #2120. Feature #1300.