Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.3.1 build 24438

Beyond Compare logo (75 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.1 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes
  • Linux: Fixed compatibility with Linux distributions that no longer provide Qt4.
  • macOS: Improved stability and various other fixes.
File Formats
  • macOS: Fixed Conversion dropdown including its content multiple times.
File Views
  • macOS: Fixed horizontal scrolling behavior to follow "Natural Scrolling".
  • macOS: Fixed line height when using certain fonts.
Folder Compare
  • macOS: Fixed incorrect comparison results after file conversion errors.
  • macOS: Fixed selecting preset filters in the Name Filter combobox on the toolbar.
Home View
  • macOS: Fixed default keyboard focus for comparisons launched from the Home view.
Installer
  • Linux: 64-bit installer packages now include a private copy of Qt4.
  • macOS: Fixed Check for Updates new version install failing until a manual update and system restart.
Misc
  • macOS: Fixed treeviews not drawing correctly (Folder Compare Sync Preview, Folder Compare operation "Hidden Items" dialog, etc).
  • macOS: Fixed Comparison Info dialog drawing treeview over the top of the close button.
  • macOS: Fixed closing a view to activate the second most recently active one rather than the most recently created one.
  • macOS: Fixed dragging a file from Finder onto a path edit inserting just the filename under macOS 10.15 Catalina.
Table Compare
  • macOS: Improved compatibility and stability when comparing Excel .xls and .xlsx files.
  • macOS: Fixed Excel conversion failures being silently ignored.
  • macOS: Fixed height of inline edit in line details.
  • macOS: Fixed incorrect character coloring for lines with extended (non-ASCII) characters on them.
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed crash when opening files with paths containing CJK characters.
  • macOS: Fixed crash when editing archive associations in Preferences.
Versienummer 4.3.1 build 24438
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download.php?zz=dl4
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-10-2019 09:110

25-10-2019 • 09:11

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Scooter Software

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Beyond Compare

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True