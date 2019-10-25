Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.1 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes Linux: Fixed compatibility with Linux distributions that no longer provide Qt4.

macOS: Improved stability and various other fixes. File Formats macOS: Fixed Conversion dropdown including its content multiple times. File Views macOS: Fixed horizontal scrolling behavior to follow "Natural Scrolling".

macOS: Fixed line height when using certain fonts. Folder Compare macOS: Fixed incorrect comparison results after file conversion errors.

macOS: Fixed selecting preset filters in the Name Filter combobox on the toolbar. Home View macOS: Fixed default keyboard focus for comparisons launched from the Home view. Installer Linux: 64-bit installer packages now include a private copy of Qt4.

macOS: Fixed Check for Updates new version install failing until a manual update and system restart. Misc macOS: Fixed treeviews not drawing correctly (Folder Compare Sync Preview, Folder Compare operation "Hidden Items" dialog, etc).

macOS: Fixed Comparison Info dialog drawing treeview over the top of the close button.

macOS: Fixed closing a view to activate the second most recently active one rather than the most recently created one.

macOS: Fixed dragging a file from Finder onto a path edit inserting just the filename under macOS 10.15 Catalina. Table Compare macOS: Improved compatibility and stability when comparing Excel .xls and .xlsx files.

macOS: Fixed Excel conversion failures being silently ignored.

macOS: Fixed height of inline edit in line details.

macOS: Fixed incorrect character coloring for lines with extended (non-ASCII) characters on them. Crashes macOS: Fixed crash when opening files with paths containing CJK characters.

macOS: Fixed crash when editing archive associations in Preferences.