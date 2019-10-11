Versie 7.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.8 enhancements & bug-fixes: Upgrade Scintilla from 4.1.4 to 4.2.0

Fix non Unicode encoding problem in non-Western language(Chinese or Turkish).

Add “No to All” and “Yes to All” options in Save dialog.

Add the command line argument “-openFoldersAsWorkspace” to open folders in “folder as workspace” panel. Example: notepad++ -openFoldersAsWorkspace c:\src\myProj01 c:\src\myProj02

Enhance plugin system: allow any plugin to load private DLL files from the plugin folder.

Fix File-Rename failing when new name is on a different drive.

Make “Clear all marks”, “Inverse Bookmark”, “Remove Consecutive Duplicate Lines” & “Find All Current Document” to be macro recordable.

Make “Command Argument Help” MessageBox modal.

Fix Folder as Workspace crash and “queue overflow” issues.

Make Combobox font monospace in Find dialog.

Fix folding in user-defined languages for non-windows line endings.

Fix crash of Folder as Workspace when too many directory changes happen.

Fix ‘-nosession’ overwrites config.xml issue.

Fix the crash due to NPPM_DESTROYSCINTILLAHANDLE message.

Improve GUI in Find dialog for Find Previous & Find Next buttons.

Fix Sort Line as Integer regression.

Add more OS information to debug info.

Fix tab dragging issues under WINE and ReactOS.

Fix indent indicators continue to following code blocks for Python.

Fix Python folding collapse issue.

Fix crash when sorting “out of range” columns.

Fix find 2 times for the same occurrence in both original and cloned documents issue.

Fix command line issues where filenames have multiple white spaces in them.

Fix Document Peeker constantly changing focus problem.

Make backward direction checkbox be also on Find dialog’s Mark tab.

Add 2 new columns for HTML Code in the Character Panel.

Fix “clear all marks in find dialog also removes bookmarks” issue.

Enhance supported language (on function list or auto-completion): LISP, BaanC,(PL/)SQL & COBOL.