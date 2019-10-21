Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 19.10.20 van Shotcut uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Fixes
- Added new video Filters:
- Choppy
- Nervous (a random selection of previous and current frame)
- No Sync
- Trails
- Vertigo
- Added Keyframes toolbar buttons and keyboard shortcuts for filter-trimming and simple keyframes:
- [ = set the filter start
- ] = set the filter end
- { = set the first simple keyframe
- } = set the second simple keyframe
- Alt+[ = seek previous simple keyframe
- Alt+] = seek next simple keyframe
- Added keyboard shortcuts for Filters:
- F = open the Filters panel and filter chooser. (At this point search has focus and the first filter is selected…)
- Up/Down - select the previous or next filter in the list
- Enter = add the selected filter to the list
- Shift+F = remove the selected filter from the list
- Added Thai translation.
Changes
- Fixed Open Other > Audio/Video Device capture (broken in v19.09).
- Fixed a crash in Timeline when you Lift the first clip in a track (broken in v19.09).
- Fixed automatic configuration of VA-API for Export > Use hardware encoder (broken in v19.09).
- Fixed Blend Mode filter affects other clips on the track (if the track Properties > Blend mode was not changed).
- Fixed adding keyframes to some video filters into area after extending the clip:
- Text: Simple
- Rotate and Scale
- Size and Position
- Fixed color picker not automatically changing alpha from 0 to 255.
- Fixed a restarted job reports stopped when completed successfully.
- Fixed HTML file names with extended UTF-8 chars on Linux.
- Fixed Timeline audio waveform after changing Properties > Audio > Track.
- Fixed a crash opening a project that includes itself by making a self-repair on open.
- Fixed saving the length property in MLT XML as a time value independent of frame rate.
- Fixed changing Video Mode of an opened project breaks timing of edits.
- Fixed Timeline ruler not synchronized with the tracks’ scroll after resizing panel or window.
- Fixed Timeline > Undo after splitting the second clip of a transition corrupts the timeline.
- Use the main video stream by default when there is an embedded album/poster/thumbnail.
- Minor improvements to the ProRes Export preset.
- Improved performance of some video filters when using parallel processing:
- Blur: Exponential, Gaussian, Low Pass
- Glow
- Mask: Simple Shape
- Reduce Noise: HQDN3D
- Sharpen
- Improved performance of track blending in areas with transparency.
- Reduced the free disk space check to 25 GB.
- Opening Matroska files containing HuffYUV or Ut Video is much faster.
- Timeline waveforms are dimmed instead of hidden when track is muted.
- Changed RGB video clip Properties > Color range to Full and disabled.
- Changed Properties > Reverse and Convert to Edit-friendly best option (MKV) to use PCM for audio.
- Changed the Export > lossless > Ut Video preset to the matroska format.
- The signed macOS app is now notarized.