SQLite is een in C ontwikkeld databasesysteem dat onder meer voor websites en embedded applicaties is te gebruiken. Volgens de ontwikkelaars heeft SQLite geen installatie en administratie nodig, ondersteunt het databases tot een omvang van twee terabyte en wordt een volledige database in één bestand opgeslagen. Verder ondersteunt het bijna de volledige SQL92-specificatie en is het eenvoudig via onder andere Tcl/Tk aan te sturen. Versie 3.30.0 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 3.28.0 zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:
SQLite Release 3.30.0
SQLite Release 3.29.0
- Add support for the FILTER clause on aggregate functions.
- Add support for the NULLS FIRST and NULLS LAST syntax in ORDER BY clauses.
- The index_info and index_xinfo pragmas are enhanced to provide information about the on-disk representation of WITHOUT ROWID tables.
- Add the sqlite3_drop_modules() interface, allowing applications to disable automatically loaded virtual tables that they do not need.
- Improvements to the .recover dot-command in the CLI so that it recovers more content from corrupt database files.
- Enhance the RBU extension to support indexes on expressions.
- Change the schema parser so that it will error out if any of the type, name, and tbl_name columns of the sqlite_master table have been corrupted and the database connection is not in writable_schema mode.
- The PRAGMA function_list, PRAGMA module_list, and PRAGMA pragma_list commands are now enabled in all builds by default. Disable them using -DSQLITE_OMIT_INTROSPECTION_PRAGMAS.
- Add the SQLITE_DBCONFIG_ENABLE_VIEW option for sqlite3_db_config().
- Added the TCL Interface config method in order to be able to disable SQLITE_DBCONFIG_ENABLE_VIEW as well as control other sqlite3_db_config() options from TCL.
- Added the SQLITE_DIRECTONLY flag for application-defined SQL functions to prevent those functions from being used inside triggers and views.
- The legacy SQLITE_ENABLE_STAT3 compile-time option is now a no-op.
- Added the SQLITE_DBCONFIG_DQS_DML and SQLITE_DBCONFIG_DQS_DDL actions to sqlite3_db_config() for activating and deactivating the double-quoted string literal misfeature. Both default to "on" for legacy compatibility, but developers are encouraged to turn them "off", perhaps using the -DSQLITE_DQS=0 compile-time option.
- -DSQLITE_DQS=0 is now a recommended compile-time option.
- Improvements to the query planner:
- Improved optimization of AND and OR operators when one or the other operand is a constant.
- Enhancements to the LIKE optimization for cases when the left-hand side column has numeric affinity.
- Added the "sqlite_dbdata" virtual table for extracting raw low-level content from an SQLite database, even a database that is corrupt.
- Enhancements to the CLI:
- Add the ".recover" command which tries to recover as much content as possible from a corrupt database file.
- Add the ".filectrl" command useful for testing.
- Add the long-standing ".testctrl" command to the ".help" menu.
- Added the ".dbconfig" command