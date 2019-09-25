Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CentOS 8 (1905)

CentOS logo (75 pix) CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community ENTerprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top tien. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 8 (1905) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Bij nixCraft is meer te lezen over de veranderingen die in versie 8 zijn aangebracht.

CentOS-8 (1905) Release Notes

Hello and welcome to the first CentOS-8 release. The CentOS Linux distribution is a stable, predictable, manageable and reproducible platform derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). You can read our official product announcement for this release.

CentOS conforms fully with Red Hat's redistribution policy and aims to have full functional compatibility with the upstream product. CentOS mainly changes packages to remove Red Hat's branding and artwork.

We have decided not to follow Red Hat's usage of Installation Roles. In CentOS Linux all content from every distribution 'channel' is made available to the user at time of installation.

Please read through the other sections before trying an install or reporting an issue.

This is the first release of a new distribution from the CentOS Project: CentOS Stream. CentOS Stream is a rolling-release Linux distro that exists as a mid-stream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It is a cleared-path to contributing into future minor releases of RHEL while interacting with Red Hat and other open source ecosystem developers. This pairs nicely with the existing contribution path in Fedora for future major releases of RHEL. You can read more on the CentOS Stream release notes page.

Versienummer 8 (1905)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CentOS
Download https://centos.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: CentOS

+1Boudewijn
25 september 2019 21:30
Prachtig dat er een screenshot met groot Centos 7 bij het berichtje zit. Nice :)
0JunkieVirus
25 september 2019 21:29
Gebruikt de NS voor de informatie borden op de stations. Hebben ze toch 1 groot gebruiker
0NotCYF
@JunkieVirus25 september 2019 22:01
Vroeger was CentOS aardig groot onder de servercommunity maar het is nu wel een beetje dood. Vraag me af waarom.
+1dbzokphp
@NotCYF25 september 2019 22:04
Waar baseer je dat op? Ik heb het idee dat het vrij veel gebruikt wordt voor (web)servers.
0iApp
@dbzokphp25 september 2019 22:21
Naast Ubuntu 18.04 is Centos 7 de meestgebruikte OS voor servers.
0rickdtop
@iApp25 september 2019 22:26
Inderdaad. Ik werk bij bedrijven met die alleen maar Centos7 draaien in de hostingsector.
Het is stabiel, werkt goed en is super en simpel te managen.
Plesk DirectAdmin en andere panels werken er super op.
0elmuerte
@iApp25 september 2019 22:49
Waar haal je die informatie vandaan?
0Yzord
25 september 2019 21:31
Wh00t, kga hem meteen uitrollen om ff te spienzen

edit: helaas nog geen minimal

En de reden dat mijn reactie ongewenst is is?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yzord op 25 september 2019 21:51]

0Cybermage
25 september 2019 22:15
Hopelijk komt er een upgrade pad van centos 7.x naar centos 8. Tot zover ik weet is er op heden nog geen CLI commando die het rergeld. Niet dat het direct hoeft van 7.7 word tot 2024 gesupport of zo. Alleen die meuk is al zo oud.
0Hero of Time
25 september 2019 22:19
CentOS die elke twee (2) jaar een release maakt? Ze lopen maar een tijdje achter de releases van RHEL en RHEL7 is niet twee jaar geleden pas uitgebracht, dat is alweer zo'n 5 jaar geleden (juni 2014, CentOS 7 is van juli 2014).

Ik denk dat de auteur in de war is met Ubuntu LTS en de gemiddelde release tijd van Debian Stable.

Ben wel benieuwd in hoeverre de automation en management portal/tools van RHEL als community versie beschikbaar komt om CentOS mee te beheren vergelijkbaar met RHEL. Vroeger had je als tegenhanger van Satellite Spacewalk. Later kwam er Foreman met Kathello wat een verzameling van andere tools zoals Puppet (config) en Pulp (repo/packages) was. Er wordt steeds meer ingezet en ontwikkeld aan automation. Nog even en je hebt niet echt meer diepgaande kennis nodig van Linux. Je klikt alleen maar wat rond in een webinterface en je machines worden vanzelf geïnstalleerd en geconfigureerd. De charme van het zelf doen, uitzoeken welke opties je moet instellen, etc. raakt hierdoor wel wat verloren.
