Er is een nieuwe versie van Battle for Wesnoth uitgekomen. Battle for Wesnoth is een zogeheten turn-based strategiespel, dat zich in een fantasiewereld afspeelt. Het is mogelijk om campaigns tegen de computer te spelen, maar ook om online je krachten te meten tegen andere spelers. Het spel wordt onder de GPL-opensourcelicentie uitgebracht en is voor onder meer Windows, Linux, macOS en iOS beschikbaar. Meer informatie over dit spel kan in deze wiki worden gevonden. Deze uitgave bevat de gebruikelijke verbeteringen en bugfixes.

Wesnoth 1.14.9 is out!

This is a regular maintenance release for the stable 1.14.x series, delivering bug fixes and translation updates. As is the norm for updates to the current stable series, this release is fully compatible with previous 1.14.x versions.



The reason this release is numbered 1.14.9 instead of 1.14.8 is that version 1.14.7 was re-released as 1.14.8 on the Mac App Store after a few issues with the original macOS build for that version were found. This was the only way we could push a fixed build for that version on the store. To force version numbers on other platforms to match again in subsequent releases, we decided to skip straight to 1.14.9.



A full list of changes and new features added since version 1.12 can be found in the release notes for this series.