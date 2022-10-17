Software-update: Battle for Wesnoth 1.17.9

The Battle for Wesnoth logo (79 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van Battle for Wesnoth uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Battle for Wesnoth is een zogeheten turn-based strategiespel, dat zich in een fantasiewereld afspeelt. Het is mogelijk om campaigns tegen de computer te spelen, maar ook om online je krachten te meten tegen andere spelers. Het spel wordt onder de GPL-opensourcelicentie uitgebracht en is voor onder meer Windows, Linux, macOS en iOS beschikbaar. Meer informatie over dit spel kan in deze wiki worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Wesnoth 1.17.9 is out!

The newest release of the development series is now available. Check the forum thread for a list of the most notable changes in this version, as well as the more technical full changelog for enthusiasts and content creators. The source code and Windows and macOS packages are already available on the downloads page. You may also find packages for other platforms there as they become available.

Bear in mind that this is a development version — as such, it is likely to include a lot of new bugs, some of which are already listed in the release notes. If you encounter other issues, make sure to report them to us so they can be fixed for future releases, otherwise Yechnagoth will eat your soul for dinner.

The Battle for Wesnoth

Versienummer 1.17.9
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Battle for Wesnoth
Download https://www.wesnoth.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-10-2022 19:15 6

17-10-2022 • 19:15

6

Bron: Battle for Wesnoth

Update-historie

22-02 Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.4 14
03-'24 Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.0 1
10-'22 Battle for Wesnoth 1.17.9 6
10-'21 Battle for Wesnoth 1.16.0 1
09-'19 Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.9 2
07-'18 Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.4 1
06-'18 Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.3 5
05-'18 Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.1 2
05-'16 Battle for Wesnoth 1.12.6 8
08-'12 Battle for Wesnoth 1.10.4 / 1.11.0 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

The Battle for Wesnoth

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Games

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq