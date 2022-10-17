Er is een nieuwe versie van Battle for Wesnoth uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Battle for Wesnoth is een zogeheten turn-based strategiespel, dat zich in een fantasiewereld afspeelt. Het is mogelijk om campaigns tegen de computer te spelen, maar ook om online je krachten te meten tegen andere spelers. Het spel wordt onder de GPL-opensourcelicentie uitgebracht en is voor onder meer Windows, Linux, macOS en iOS beschikbaar. Meer informatie over dit spel kan in deze wiki worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The newest release of the development series is now available. Check the forum thread for a list of the most notable changes in this version, as well as the more technical full changelog for enthusiasts and content creators. The source code and Windows and macOS packages are already available on the downloads page. You may also find packages for other platforms there as they become available.



Bear in mind that this is a development version — as such, it is likely to include a lot of new bugs, some of which are already listed in the release notes. If you encounter other issues, make sure to report them to us so they can be fixed for future releases, otherwise Yechnagoth will eat your soul for dinner.