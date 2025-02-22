Er is een nieuwe versie van The Battle for Wesnoth uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. The Battle for Wesnoth is een zogeheten turn-based strategiespel, dat zich in een fantasiewereld afspeelt. Het is mogelijk om campaigns tegen de computer te spelen, maar ook om online je krachten te meten tegen andere spelers. Het spel wordt onder de GPL-opensourcelicentie uitgebracht en is voor onder meer Windows, Linux, macOS en iOS beschikbaar. Meer informatie over dit spel kan in deze wiki worden gevonden. Versie 1.18.4 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 1.18.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.4 Campaigns Eastern Invasion S04c: achievement now only triggers when escaping with all knights alive S11/S99: flying units can no longer enter prison cells via the river S12: fixed Dra-Nak (if present) having incorrect traits and portraits S17b: AI is now more forced to recruit only higher-level units when gold reserves get too high S99: prisoners now escape if their jailers are killed

Editor Added Show Tool Information toggle option in the menus and toolbar to allow hiding the informational tooltip on the edge of the screen that shows the current editor tool's usage and palette information Translations Updated translations: Arabic, Bengali, British English, Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish, Turkish User interface Switched default Pango/Cairo backend from CoreText to Fontconfig on macOS to fix issues with certain fonts such as Oldania ADF Std being unrecognized on current OS versions (issue #8488).

Search filter should now be case-insensitive for more than just ASCII characters (#9328)

Fixed the palette button not being clickable after scrolling in palette widget without moving the cursor WML Engine Fix crash when weapon specials' filters lead to infinite recursion (issue #8940) Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes Fixed the Load Game dialog forgetting the filename filter when changing directory The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.3 Campaigns Eastern Invasion * S04c: achievement now only triggers when escaping with all knights alive * S11/S99: flying units can no longer enter prison cells via the river * S12: fixed Dra-Nak (if present) having incorrect traits and portraits * S17b: AI is now more forced to recruit only higher-level units when gold reserves get too high * S99: prisoners now escape if their jailers are killed

Under the Burnings Suns * S04: added sprite for the Cold Dagger item (PR #9189) Editor Added Show Tool Information toggle option in the menus and toolbar to allow hiding the informational tooltip on the edge of the screen that shows the current editor tool's usage and palette information Translations Updated translations: Arabic, Bengali, British English, Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Turkish, Ukrainian User interface Help button in the leaderchoosing window works on all languages (issue #9102) WML Engine Fix crash when weapon specials' filters lead to infinite recursion (issue #8940) Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes Search filter should now be case-insensitive for more than just ASCII characters (#9328) The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.2 Translations Updated translations: Chinese (Simplified), French, Ukrainian WML Engine Fixed out of sync errors due to bad undo/redo handling. Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes Server-side fix for the "Something is wrong with the addon version check database supporting the multiplayer lobby." error (issue #8805)

Potential fix for log files not being written on Windows.

Fixed the Load Game dialog forgetting the filename filter when changing directory The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.1 Campaigns Eastern Invasion Prevent Dacyn from picking up a different staff (issue #8885) Reduce Barrow/Pyre Wight vulnerability to arcane Many minor bugfixes

Heir to the Throne Li'sar is no longer renameable.

Sceptre of Fire S7: Fewer and slower enemies, to balance the buff to the Elvish Outrider unit type

Tutorial Better timing for some of the hints

World Conquest Fix World Conquest's Help dialog showing double scrollbars due to the left tree having it's vertical scrollbar disabled. Changed both vertical and horizontal scrollbar modes to automatic. (issue #8576)

Editor Allow loading .mask files Packaging Fixed building with Boost 1.85. Translations Updated translations: Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Russian, Slovak, Ukrainian User interface Added a button to the build info dialog to rerun the 1.16 to 1.18 migration tool (issue #7936)

Overhauled the Language selection dialog to make it more informative, including displaying translation progress and making it easier to select highly-incomplete translations.

Made the Changelog option in the macOS app menu link to the changelog for the particular Wesnoth app version rather than the Git master branch changelog.

Add a Community button to the title screen to link to the forums, discord, etc. Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes Fixed replays marking achievements as complete (issue #8858)

Fixed build with Boost 1.85

Fixed a crash in the recall dialog when turning off all sorting options (issue #8878)

Fixed clicking on a trait in the sidebar sometimes opening the wrong trait’s help page

Removed wesnothd’s unused threads commandline options

Trying to load an image filename ending ".jpg" will now automatically try ".webp" if the ".jpg" isn’t found.

Fix: releasing a mouse button at the same time as a dialog pops up sometimes dismissed the dialog immediately (issue #8644)

Fixed macOS saves going in the wrong directory.

Fixed unit portraits being too large in the in-game help when a pixel scale multiplier was set but disabled.

Fixed the unit idle animation preference not being saved correctly.

Fixed multiplayer games not entering linger mode after the scenario ends due to a turn limit.

Fixed achievements being marked completed when only watching a replay.

Fixed Wesnoth crashing when reloading a multiplayer game in debug mode.