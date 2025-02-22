Software-update: Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.4

The Battle for Wesnoth logo (79 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van The Battle for Wesnoth uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. The Battle for Wesnoth is een zogeheten turn-based strategiespel, dat zich in een fantasiewereld afspeelt. Het is mogelijk om campaigns tegen de computer te spelen, maar ook om online je krachten te meten tegen andere spelers. Het spel wordt onder de GPL-opensourcelicentie uitgebracht en is voor onder meer Windows, Linux, macOS en iOS beschikbaar. Meer informatie over dit spel kan in deze wiki worden gevonden. Versie 1.18.4 is uitgekomen en sinds versie 1.18.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.4

Campaigns
  • Eastern Invasion
    • S04c: achievement now only triggers when escaping with all knights alive
    • S11/S99: flying units can no longer enter prison cells via the river
    • S12: fixed Dra-Nak (if present) having incorrect traits and portraits
    • S17b: AI is now more forced to recruit only higher-level units when gold reserves get too high
    • S99: prisoners now escape if their jailers are killed
Editor
  • Added Show Tool Information toggle option in the menus and toolbar to allow hiding the informational tooltip on the edge of the screen that shows the current editor tool's usage and palette information
Translations
  • Updated translations: Arabic, Bengali, British English, Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish, Turkish
User interface
  • Switched default Pango/Cairo backend from CoreText to Fontconfig on macOS to fix issues with certain fonts such as Oldania ADF Std being unrecognized on current OS versions (issue #8488).
  • Search filter should now be case-insensitive for more than just ASCII characters (#9328)
  • Fixed the palette button not being clickable after scrolling in palette widget without moving the cursor
WML Engine
  • Fix crash when weapon specials' filters lead to infinite recursion (issue #8940)
Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the Load Game dialog forgetting the filename filter when changing directory

The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.2

Translations
  • Updated translations: Chinese (Simplified), French, Ukrainian
WML Engine
  • Fixed out of sync errors due to bad undo/redo handling.
Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes
  • Server-side fix for the "Something is wrong with the addon version check database supporting the multiplayer lobby." error (issue #8805)
  • Potential fix for log files not being written on Windows.
  • Fixed the Load Game dialog forgetting the filename filter when changing directory

The Battle for Wesnoth 1.18.1

Campaigns
  • Eastern Invasion
    • Prevent Dacyn from picking up a different staff (issue #8885)
    • Reduce Barrow/Pyre Wight vulnerability to arcane
    • Many minor bugfixes
  • Heir to the Throne
    • Li'sar is no longer renameable.
  • Sceptre of Fire
    • S7: Fewer and slower enemies, to balance the buff to the Elvish Outrider unit type
  • Tutorial
    • Better timing for some of the hints
  • World Conquest
    • Fix World Conquest's Help dialog showing double scrollbars due to the left tree having it's vertical scrollbar disabled. Changed both vertical and horizontal scrollbar modes to automatic. (issue #8576)
Editor
  • Allow loading .mask files
Packaging
  • Fixed building with Boost 1.85.
Translations
  • Updated translations: Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Russian, Slovak, Ukrainian
User interface
  • Added a button to the build info dialog to rerun the 1.16 to 1.18 migration tool (issue #7936)
  • Overhauled the Language selection dialog to make it more informative, including displaying translation progress and making it easier to select highly-incomplete translations.
  • Made the Changelog option in the macOS app menu link to the changelog for the particular Wesnoth app version rather than the Git master branch changelog.
  • Add a Community button to the title screen to link to the forums, discord, etc.
Miscellaneous and Bug Fixes
  • Fixed replays marking achievements as complete (issue #8858)
  • Fixed build with Boost 1.85
  • Fixed a crash in the recall dialog when turning off all sorting options (issue #8878)
  • Fixed clicking on a trait in the sidebar sometimes opening the wrong trait’s help page
  • Removed wesnothd’s unused threads commandline options
  • Trying to load an image filename ending ".jpg" will now automatically try ".webp" if the ".jpg" isn’t found.
  • Fix: releasing a mouse button at the same time as a dialog pops up sometimes dismissed the dialog immediately (issue #8644)
  • Fixed macOS saves going in the wrong directory.
  • Fixed unit portraits being too large in the in-game help when a pixel scale multiplier was set but disabled.
  • Fixed the unit idle animation preference not being saved correctly.
  • Fixed multiplayer games not entering linger mode after the scenario ends due to a turn limit.
  • Fixed achievements being marked completed when only watching a replay.
  • Fixed Wesnoth crashing when reloading a multiplayer game in debug mode.

