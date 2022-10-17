Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.5 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates Update Thunderbird to 102.3.0.

Thunderbird 102 is a major update with many changes to the navigation, folder icons, and address book.

Thunderbird 102 also includes important usability improvements to the OpenPGP feature. When composing an email, you can now see whether it will be encrypted or not. If encryption is impossible, a key assistant helps you solve key issues.

Update the Linux kernel to 5.10.140. This should improve the support for newer hardware: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on.

Make the wget command line utility use a different Tor circuit every time. Fixed problems Always ask to configure a screen locking password when pressing Ctrl+L and no administration pasword was set. (#19090)

Add standard fields to /etc/os-release . (#12372)